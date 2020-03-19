 So Pop 2020 Cancelled - Noise11.com
So Pop 2020 Cancelled

by Announcement on March 19, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

It is with a heavy heart that Frontier Touring and Arena Touring announce that So Pop 2020 will no longer be taking place in Australia and New Zealand this April and May. Due to policies and measures put in place by the Australian Government regarding COVID-19, the promoters of the ultimate pop concert deem it infeasible for the show to go on.

The procedures in play, with government legislation banning indoor gatherings of over 100 people in Australia as well as 14-day self-isolation for the arrival of international travellers, have led to the heartbreaking conclusion that So Pop 2020 will not proceed as planned. It is with extreme devastation this announcement is made with our team having worked tirelessly to produce a world-class event for fans across Australia and New Zealand.

Tickets purchased online or via phone will be automatically refunded in full via the ticketing agent to the cardholder. Patrons should allow approximately 20 business days for refunds to appear in their account, ticketholders need not take any further action.

Ticketek AU customers whose credit or debit card has been permanently closed/cancelled or the card has expired, please supply updated bank details here. Patrons who purchased tickets in an Agency using cash or EFTPOS will receive a full refund to a bank account. You can provide bank accounts details here. Should any Ticketek NZ customers experience issues they can contact the agent directly here.

Ticketmaster AU customers can visit the FAQ page should they have any further enquiries with NZ customers able to get in contact via the online form here.

SO POP 2020
CANCELLED
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
APRIL & MAY 2020

THE PUSSYCAT DOLLS
STEPS
JESSE McCARTNEY
SMASH MOUTH
SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR
ALICE DJ
WHIGFIELD
REEL 2 REAL
SAMANTHA MUMBA
+ SPECIAL GUEST DJ TIGERLILY (AU ONLY)
& RESIDENT DJ ROJDAR

Friday 24 April
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
CANCELLED
All Ages
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Saturday 25 April
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
CANCELLED
All Ages
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Wednesday 22 April
HBF Stadium | Perth, WA
CANCELLED
All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 13 61 00

Friday 1 May
Melbourne Arena | Melbourne, VIC
CANCELLED
All Ages
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Saturday 2 May
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
CANCELLED
All Ages
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

Sunday 3 May
Horncastle Arena | Christchurch, NZ
CANCELLED
All Ages
ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538

