It is with a heavy heart that Frontier Touring and Arena Touring announce that So Pop 2020 will no longer be taking place in Australia and New Zealand this April and May. Due to policies and measures put in place by the Australian Government regarding COVID-19, the promoters of the ultimate pop concert deem it infeasible for the show to go on.

The procedures in play, with government legislation banning indoor gatherings of over 100 people in Australia as well as 14-day self-isolation for the arrival of international travellers, have led to the heartbreaking conclusion that So Pop 2020 will not proceed as planned. It is with extreme devastation this announcement is made with our team having worked tirelessly to produce a world-class event for fans across Australia and New Zealand.

Tickets purchased online or via phone will be automatically refunded in full via the ticketing agent to the cardholder. Patrons should allow approximately 20 business days for refunds to appear in their account, ticketholders need not take any further action.

Ticketek AU customers whose credit or debit card has been permanently closed/cancelled or the card has expired, please supply updated bank details here. Patrons who purchased tickets in an Agency using cash or EFTPOS will receive a full refund to a bank account. You can provide bank accounts details here. Should any Ticketek NZ customers experience issues they can contact the agent directly here.

Ticketmaster AU customers can visit the FAQ page should they have any further enquiries with NZ customers able to get in contact via the online form here.

SO POP 2020

CANCELLED

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

APRIL & MAY 2020

THE PUSSYCAT DOLLS

STEPS

JESSE McCARTNEY

SMASH MOUTH

SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR

ALICE DJ

WHIGFIELD

REEL 2 REAL

SAMANTHA MUMBA

+ SPECIAL GUEST DJ TIGERLILY (AU ONLY)

& RESIDENT DJ ROJDAR

Friday 24 April

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

CANCELLED

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Saturday 25 April

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

CANCELLED

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Wednesday 22 April

HBF Stadium | Perth, WA

CANCELLED

All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 13 61 00

Friday 1 May

Melbourne Arena | Melbourne, VIC

CANCELLED

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Saturday 2 May

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

CANCELLED

All Ages

ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

Sunday 3 May

Horncastle Arena | Christchurch, NZ

CANCELLED

All Ages

ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538

