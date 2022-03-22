Soft Cell And Pet Shop Boys Team Up For ‘Purple Zone’ Check Out The Video Here - Noise11.com

Soft Cell and Pet Shop Boys have teamed up for their first ever song together. ‘Purple Zone’ even has a video.

Soft Cell’s Marc Almond says, “Working with the Pet Shop Boys was a pleasure, and this track is the perfect combination of us and them.” Dave Ball of Soft Cell adds, “‘Purple Zone’ is probably our finest pop moment since the early 1980s”

The Pet Shop Boys Neil Tennent and Chris Lowe chimed in with, “We are thrilled to collaborate with such an inspirational duo as Soft Cell on this gorgeous song.”

‘Purple Zone’ will be included on the upcoming Soft Cell album ‘Happiness Not Included’, out 6 May 2022. The fifth Soft Cell album will be their first in 20 years. ‘Cruelty Without Beauty’ was released in 2022 and that came 20 years after the first album ‘Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret’ in 1981.

The first album featured the now classic dance hit ‘Tainted Love’. It reached number one in Australia and the UK and number eight in the USA.

Soft Cell preceded Pet Shop Boys by three years. The first Pet Shop Boys single was ‘West End Girls’ in 1984 but the original recording failed to chart. It was re-recorded and reissued in 1985 and became a number one hit in the UK and USA and reached number five in Australia.

