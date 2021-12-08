Some Black Sorrows Fans Have Made The Band A Video - Noise11.com

The Black Sorrows have created a new video for the Saint George’s Road track ‘Chiquita’ based on footage some fans sent in.

The new Black Sorrows album ‘Saint Georges Road’ was produced by Pete Solley who first (and last) worked with Joe Camilleri on the 80s Jo Jo Zep albums ‘Screaming Targets’ and ‘Hats Off Step Lively’. Joe Camilleri tells Noise11.com, “Peter loved that song. He was obsessed with that song. It’s a ditty, the way I saw it. He had some American country song that he was pushing towards and I’m saying ‘we need the piano accordion’. If I had this song in 1982 this would have been a classic song for that band. It was built for the piano accordion. He was obsessed with the track”.

Pete Solley said, “This album is a testament to Joe Camilleri’s long-lasting career and his burning desire to keep working at his craft. The album shows the power of love and inspiration that spans 40 years of our lives. I’m sure, Saint Georges Road will inspire Joe’s fans as well.”

‘Saint Georges Road’ is the 50th album for Joe Camilleri. The album has been consistently hovering at the top of the ARIA Blues Chart, going to number one three times.

The Black Sorrows will start a run for dates this weekend keeping Joe on the road until at least April for Bluesfest.

10 Dec 21 • Yarraville Live, Yarraville VIC

17 Dec 21 • SOLD OUT – Archie’s Creek Hotel, Archie’s Creek VIC

18 Dec 21 • Archie’s Creek Hotel, Archie’s Creek VIC

24 Dec 21 • Carols by Candlelight Performance, Melbourne VIC

01 Jan 22 • Bellarine Music Festival – Bellarine Estate, Bellarine VIC

02 Jan 22 • Railway Hotel, Murchison VIC

06 Jan 22 • Wonderland Spiegeltent, Barwon Heads VIC

08 Jan 22 • Wanstock Festival – Shoppingtown Hotel, Doncaster VIC

09 Jan 22 • The Merchant, Mornington VIC

14 Jan 22 • Jindalee Hotel, Jindalee QLD

15 Jan 22 • Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach QLD

16 Jan 22 • Wallaby Hotel, Mudgeeraba QLD

20 Jan 22 • Ballina RSL Club, Ballina NSW

21 Jan 22 • Yamba Bowling Club, Yamba NSW

22 Jan 22 • The Barn, Port Macquarie NSW

23 Jan 22 • Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour NSW

28 Jan 22 • Macedon Railway Hotel, Macedon VIC

29 Jan 22 • Palais-Hepburn, Hepburn Springs VIC

30 Jan 22 • SOLD OUT – One Electric Day, Werribee VIC

04 Feb 22 • SOLD OUT – Birds Basement, Melbourne VIC

05 Feb 22 • SOLD OUT – Birds Basement, Melbourne VIC

12 Feb 22 • Flavafest, Sale VIC (afternoon)

12 Feb 22 • Twilight Sounds, Bundoora VIC (evening)

13 Feb 22 • Kickstart Summer – Ascot Racecourse, Perth WA

17 Feb 22 • The Lounge, Royal Hotel, Nundah QLD

18 Feb 22 • Beenleigh Tavern, Beenleigh QLD

19 Feb 22 • Great Keppel Island – Hideaway, Great Keppel Island QLD

20 Feb 22 • Sunshine Beach Surf Club – Sunshine Coast QLD

25 Feb 22 • Dashville Skyline – Belford NSW

26 Feb 22 • Sunset Sounds, Yarra Valley VIC (afternoon)

26 Feb 22 • SOLD OUT – Lizottes, Newcastle NSW (evening)

27 Feb 22 • SOLD OUT – Lizottes, Newcastle NSW (afternoon)

05 Mar 22 • SOLD OUT – Ghost Rock Wines, Northdown TAS

06 Mar 22 • Ghost Rock Wines, Northdown TAS

12 Mar 22 • Lucky 13 Garage, Moorabbin VIC

18 Mar 22 • Under the Southern Stars, Adelaide SA

19 Mar 22 • The Point, Portsea VIC (afternoon)

19 Mar 22 • Bridgeway Hotel, Pooraka SA (evening)

26 Mar 22 • Sunset Sounds, Mudgee NSW

27 Mar 22 • The Palms at Crown, Melbourne VIC

31 Mar 22 • Princess Theatre, Launceston TAS

01 Apr 22 • Rocky Cape Tavern, Rocky Cape TAS

02 Apr 22 • Homehill Winery, Huon Valley TAS

03 Apr 22 • Scamander Beach Resort, Scamander Beach TAS

09 Apr 22 • Sunset Sounds, Gosford NSW

14 Apr 22 • BluesFest – Honeydrippers Dylan Party, Tyagarah NSW

15 Apr 22 • BluesFest, Tyagarah NSW

16 Apr 22 • BluesFest, Tyagarah NSW

