Some Black Sorrows Fans Have Made The Band A Video - Noise11.com

The Black Sorrows have created a new video for the Saint George’s Road track ‘Chiquita’ based on footage some fans sent in.
The new Black Sorrows album ‘Saint Georges Road’ was produced by Pete Solley who first (and last) worked with Joe Camilleri on the 80s Jo Jo Zep albums ‘Screaming Targets’ and ‘Hats Off Step Lively’. Joe Camilleri tells Noise11.com, “Peter loved that song. He was obsessed with that song. It’s a ditty, the way I saw it. He had some American country song that he was pushing towards and I’m saying ‘we need the piano accordion’. If I had this song in 1982 this would have been a classic song for that band. It was built for the piano accordion. He was obsessed with the track”.
Pete Solley said, “This album is a testament to Joe Camilleri’s long-lasting career and his burning desire to keep working at his craft. The album shows the power of love and inspiration that spans 40 years of our lives. I’m sure, Saint Georges Road will inspire Joe’s fans as well.”
‘Saint Georges Road’ is the 50th album for Joe Camilleri. The album has been consistently hovering at the top of the ARIA Blues Chart, going to number one three times.
The Black Sorrows will start a run for dates this weekend keeping Joe on the road until at least April for Bluesfest.
10 Dec 21 • Yarraville Live, Yarraville VIC
17 Dec 21 • SOLD OUT – Archie’s Creek Hotel, Archie’s Creek VIC
18 Dec 21 • Archie’s Creek Hotel, Archie’s Creek VIC
24 Dec 21 • Carols by Candlelight Performance, Melbourne VIC
01 Jan 22 • Bellarine Music Festival – Bellarine Estate, Bellarine VIC
02 Jan 22 • Railway Hotel, Murchison VIC
06 Jan 22 • Wonderland Spiegeltent, Barwon Heads VIC
08 Jan 22 • Wanstock Festival – Shoppingtown Hotel, Doncaster VIC
09 Jan 22 • The Merchant, Mornington VIC
14 Jan 22 • Jindalee Hotel, Jindalee QLD
15 Jan 22 • Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach QLD
16 Jan 22 • Wallaby Hotel, Mudgeeraba QLD
20 Jan 22 • Ballina RSL Club, Ballina NSW
21 Jan 22 • Yamba Bowling Club, Yamba NSW
22 Jan 22 • The Barn, Port Macquarie NSW
23 Jan 22 • Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour NSW
28 Jan 22 • Macedon Railway Hotel, Macedon VIC
29 Jan 22 • Palais-Hepburn, Hepburn Springs VIC
30 Jan 22 • SOLD OUT – One Electric Day, Werribee VIC
04 Feb 22 • SOLD OUT – Birds Basement, Melbourne VIC
05 Feb 22 • SOLD OUT – Birds Basement, Melbourne VIC
12 Feb 22 • Flavafest, Sale VIC (afternoon)
12 Feb 22 • Twilight Sounds, Bundoora VIC (evening)
13 Feb 22 • Kickstart Summer – Ascot Racecourse, Perth WA
17 Feb 22 • The Lounge, Royal Hotel, Nundah QLD
18 Feb 22 • Beenleigh Tavern, Beenleigh QLD
19 Feb 22 • Great Keppel Island – Hideaway, Great Keppel Island QLD
20 Feb 22 • Sunshine Beach Surf Club – Sunshine Coast QLD
25 Feb 22 • Dashville Skyline – Belford NSW
26 Feb 22 • Sunset Sounds, Yarra Valley VIC (afternoon)
26 Feb 22 • SOLD OUT – Lizottes, Newcastle NSW (evening)
27 Feb 22 • SOLD OUT – Lizottes, Newcastle NSW (afternoon)
05 Mar 22 • SOLD OUT – Ghost Rock Wines, Northdown TAS
06 Mar 22 • Ghost Rock Wines, Northdown TAS
12 Mar 22 • Lucky 13 Garage, Moorabbin VIC
18 Mar 22 • Under the Southern Stars, Adelaide SA
19 Mar 22 • The Point, Portsea VIC (afternoon)
19 Mar 22 • Bridgeway Hotel, Pooraka SA (evening)
26 Mar 22 • Sunset Sounds, Mudgee NSW
27 Mar 22 • The Palms at Crown, Melbourne VIC
31 Mar 22 • Princess Theatre, Launceston TAS
01 Apr 22 • Rocky Cape Tavern, Rocky Cape TAS
02 Apr 22 • Homehill Winery, Huon Valley TAS
03 Apr 22 • Scamander Beach Resort, Scamander Beach TAS
09 Apr 22 • Sunset Sounds, Gosford NSW
14 Apr 22 • BluesFest – Honeydrippers Dylan Party, Tyagarah NSW
15 Apr 22 • BluesFest, Tyagarah NSW
16 Apr 22 • BluesFest, Tyagarah NSW
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook