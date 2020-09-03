 Something For Kate Announce Details Of First Album in Eight Years - Noise11.com
Something For Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman

Something For Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman

Something For Kate Announce Details Of First Album in Eight Years

by Paul Cashmere on September 3, 2020

in News

Something for Kate will released ‘The Modern Medieval’, their first album in eight years in November.

“We make Something for Kate records because we love making them,” says Paul Dempsey. “Every song we work on is a concentrated effort. It has to be right. For me, that means not a word out of place and not a note out of place. That takes a lot of time, but no-one lets anything slide in this band.”

Something For Kate fans have been thrown another bone with the third single ‘Supercomputer’.

The first Something For Kate album ‘Elsewhere for 8 Minutes’ was released in 1997. The Melbourne band has had two number one albums ‘The Official Fiction’ (2003) and ‘Desert Lights’ (2006), a no 2 with ‘Echolalia’ in 2001, ‘Leave Your Soul To Science’ reached no 5 in 2012 and ‘Beautiful Sharks’ was their first Top 10 at no 10 in 1999.

