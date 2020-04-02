Something For Kate Release First New Music In Eight Years

Something For Kate have released ‘Situation Room’, the band’s first new music in eight years.

“You hear the first line and you know what’s coming next,” Paul Dempsey says, “and that the person is illustrating all these ways how they have total control and can predict any outcome, but there’s one person they can’t get certainty over and grasp.”

‘Situation Room’ is the title track of the upcoming Something For Kate album. The band’s last album ‘Leave Your Soul To Science’ was released in 2012.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments