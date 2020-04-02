 Something For Kate Release First New Music In Eight Years - Noise11.com
Something For Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman

Something For Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman

Something For Kate Release First New Music In Eight Years

by Paul Cashmere on April 2, 2020

in News

Something For Kate have released ‘Situation Room’, the band’s first new music in eight years.

“You hear the first line and you know what’s coming next,” Paul Dempsey says, “and that the person is illustrating all these ways how they have total control and can predict any outcome, but there’s one person they can’t get certainty over and grasp.”

‘Situation Room’ is the title track of the upcoming Something For Kate album. The band’s last album ‘Leave Your Soul To Science’ was released in 2012.

