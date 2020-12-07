Sooshi Mango Become First Australian Comedy Act To Sell Two Rod Laver Arena Shows - Noise11.com

Melbourne comedy act Shooshi Mango have become the first ever Australian comedy act to sell two shows at Melbourne’s iconic Rod Laver Arena.

Sooshi Mango are brothers Joe and Carlo Salanitri and old mate Andrew Manfre. It wasn’t long ago that the three guys realised that their life was a life of comedy. Sooshi Mango was born to pay homage to their European culture, upbringing and family.

What began as a family tribute has become an internet sensation and now a live phenomena as well. Joe, Carlo and Andrew are just one of six comedy acts to headline Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne and now the first Australian comedy act to ever have two shows on sale at Melbourne’s iconic Rod Laver Arena.

Sooshi Mango will tour for TEG Dainty.

https://www.tegdainty.com

Sooshi Mango 2021 dates:

7 and 8 August Adelaide Thebarton Theatre

21 August Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

28 and 29 August Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

3 September Canberra Canberra Theatre Centre

4 September Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

5 September Wollongong WIN Entertainment Centre

11 September Newcastle Entertainment Centre

18 and 19 September Perth Riverside Theatre

http://www.noise11.com

Comments

comments