Sounds Australia To Presents Its First Even Since 2019 In The UK - Noise11.com

Sounds Australia is presenting live Australian music in the UK this week for the first time since the pandemic began.
24 acts will perform at The Great Escape (TGE) on Thursday and Saturday in Brighton. They are Alex The Astronaut, Alice Ivy, Allysha Joy, Aodhan, Azure Ryder, Beckah Amani, Budjerah, Didirri, Flowerkid, Grace Cummings, HighSchool, Little Quirks, Party Dozen, Pist Idiots, PLANET, Shady Nasty, Stella Donnelly, Sycco, Telenova, The Lazy Eyes, The Vanns, Thomas Headon, Tyne-James Organ and Yours Truly.
Brekky Boy, Caroline & Claude, Driftwood, Harry Heart, Keli Holiday, Merpire and Somber Hills will showcase at The Aussue BBQ in London on Sunday 15 May.
THURSDAY MAY 12
SOUNDS AUSTRALIA PRESENTS
KOMEDIA
Studio Stage
12.20pm Telenova
1.05pm Budjerah
1.50pm Aodhan
2.35pm Beckah Amani
3.20pm Alex The Astronaut
Basement Stage
12.40pm HighSchool
1.20pm Shady Nasty
2.00pm Flowerkid
2.40pm Party Dozen
3.30pm Grace Cummings
SATURDAY MAY 14
SOUNDS AUSTRALIA PRESENTS
THE TGE BEACH
The MVT Stage
1.15pm Beckah Amani
2.00pm Alex The Astronaut
2.45pm Allysha Joy
3.30pm Budjerah
4.20pm Telenova
5.10pm Pist Idiots
Amazon New Music Stage
12.45pm Azure Ryder
1.25pm Tyne-James Organ
2.05pm Planet
2.45pm Little Quirks
3.35pm Stella Donnelly
TGE Beach Stage
12.25pm The Vanns
1.05pm Didirri
1.45pm The Lazy Eyes
2.25pm Alice Ivy
3.05pm Sycco
THE AUSSIE BBQ LONDON
SUNDAY MAY 15
COLOURS HOXTON
MAIN ROOM
1.20pm The Vanns
2.10pm Flowerkid
3.00pm Grace Cummings
3.50pm Sycco
4.40pm Didirri
5.30pm Shady Nasty
6.20pm Tyne-James Organ
7.10pm Little Quirks
8.00pm Alex the Astronaut
8.50pm Pist Idiots
9.40pm Alice Ivy
10.30pm Telenova
FRONT ROOM
3.00pm Harry Heart
4.00pm Merpire
5.00pm Beckah Amani
6.00pm Keli Holiday
7.00pm Caroline & Claude
8.00pm Driftwood.
9.00pm Somber Hills
10.00pm Brekky Boy
For information on all the showcasing artists, head to soundsaustralia.com.au/london2022.
