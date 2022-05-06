Southern Contemporary Rock Assembly ‘SCRA’ To Be Reissued To Mark 50th Anniversary - Noise11.com

‘SCRA’, the classic 70s album by Sydney jazz-rock band Southern Contemporary Rock Assembly, will be issued on CD by Philip Israel’s Possum Records in July.

The ‘SCRA’ album was released in December 1971. It contained one minor hit single ‘Roly Poly’, peaking at number 28.

Southern Contemporary Rock Assembly had Russell Dunlop on drums. Dunlop went on to be one of Australia’s most successful producers of the late 70s and early 80s. He and Bruce Brown as a production team recorded Mental As Anything’s ‘Cats and Dogs’ and ‘Creatures of Leisure’ albums, Jon English ‘Words Are Not Enough’ and ‘Doug Ashdown’s ‘Winter In America’. They also had their own hit as Player One with ‘Space Invaders’ in 1979. Dunlop died in 2009.

Southern Contemporary Rock Assembly formed in mid-1971. By December they had a single in the charts and a debut album released. In January 1972 they performed at the Sunbury Music Festival, released a second album ‘The Ship Album’ in 1972, backed Dig Richards on his album ‘Harlequin’ (1972) and broke up before the end of 1972.

SCRA will be reissued in July 2022.

The Beginning

Sighin’

Roly Poly

She Would Not Fade

Bush Sunrise

C. C. Rider

Traveller

To Whom It May Concern

(Hear The) Falling Dew

Sydney Born Man

