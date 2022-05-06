 Southern Contemporary Rock Assembly ‘SCRA’ To Be Reissued To Mark 50th Anniversary - Noise11.com
Southern Contemporary Rock Assembly SCRA

Southern Contemporary Rock Assembly ‘SCRA’ To Be Reissued To Mark 50th Anniversary

by Paul Cashmere on May 6, 2022

in News

‘SCRA’, the classic 70s album by Sydney jazz-rock band Southern Contemporary Rock Assembly, will be issued on CD by Philip Israel’s Possum Records in July.

The ‘SCRA’ album was released in December 1971. It contained one minor hit single ‘Roly Poly’, peaking at number 28.

Southern Contemporary Rock Assembly had Russell Dunlop on drums. Dunlop went on to be one of Australia’s most successful producers of the late 70s and early 80s. He and Bruce Brown as a production team recorded Mental As Anything’s ‘Cats and Dogs’ and ‘Creatures of Leisure’ albums, Jon English ‘Words Are Not Enough’ and ‘Doug Ashdown’s ‘Winter In America’. They also had their own hit as Player One with ‘Space Invaders’ in 1979. Dunlop died in 2009.

Southern Contemporary Rock Assembly formed in mid-1971. By December they had a single in the charts and a debut album released. In January 1972 they performed at the Sunbury Music Festival, released a second album ‘The Ship Album’ in 1972, backed Dig Richards on his album ‘Harlequin’ (1972) and broke up before the end of 1972.

SCRA will be reissued in July 2022.

The Beginning
Sighin’
Roly Poly
She Would Not Fade
Bush Sunrise
C. C. Rider
Traveller
To Whom It May Concern
(Hear The) Falling Dew
Sydney Born Man

