 Spice Girl Geri Horner To Teach Creative Writing - Noise11.com
Geri Halliwell Geri Horner

Spice Girl Geri Horner To Teach Creative Writing

by Music-News.com on May 28, 2020

in News

Geri Horner is heading back to school to help young students with their creative writing.

Bosses at the BBC have tapped the Spice Girls star for the 20-episode CBBC series which aims to bring a primary school curriculum to the small screen for U.K. viewers continuing to learn at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gushing about the opportunity to help primary school kids, the singer and children’s author said: “Sharing the power of words on CBBC was a lot of fun.”

Horner has written several books over the years and will help young aspiring writers by teaching them how to write a great story and develop a character, as well as how to create the perfect setting and plot for their work.

Geri, who is mother to daughter Bluebell, 14, and three-year-old son Monty, will also show students around her farm and explain how her animals help inspire her stories.

Several other stars have been tapped for the show, including Glee star Matthew Morrison, who is set to teach musical theatre, and Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, who will be on hand for art lessons.

Darcey Bussell will also make an appearance to teach dance, while acting duo and Emmerdale stars Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry will be on hand for lessons.

Paralympic gold medallist Ellie Simmonds is set to talk about ocean geography with children, while former economic secretary to the treasury Ed Balls will teach history.

Chef Heston Blumenthal will also be heading into the kitchen to show children how to make the perfect strawberry ice cream sundae.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

