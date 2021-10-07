Spice Girl Mel B Was Bedridden With Covid - Noise11.com

Mel B has been left bedridden by Covid-19 as she battles the virus for the fifth week.

Mel has revealed she contracted the coronavirus over a month ago and had still not recovered, and although she didn’t go into detail about her symptoms, the 46-year-old shared that she was spending the majority of her time resting in bed.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Mel shared a collage of throwback photos from a holiday in the Maldives and admitted that her reality is very different from those snaps.

“In my head I’m here @youandmemaldives ahhhh what a beautiful place, sunshine crystal clear sea being totally spoilt rotten in my private villa named after me,” she began her caption. “But in reality right now I’m curled up in bed getting over the final long haul of COVID #itsbeen5weeksnow #takemeback to #paradise #covidisnojoke #mydogs #thebestsnuggler thank god for #netflix.”

She possibly hinted at her symptoms with a series of emojis in the caption, including a green nauseous face, a sneezing face, and a person with a thermometer in their mouth, perhaps suggesting a fever or temperature.

Shortly before she contracted the virus, Mel served as the guest presenter on Steph’s Packed Lunch and divulged that she was pushing for the Spice Girls to reunite to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album Spice this year.

“I’m always pushing to have a Spice Girls reunion and we were in talks last year but then Covid hit so it pushed everyone’s plans,” she said. “They’re going to kill me for saying this. We’re hoping, especially me – if it has anything to do with me, which it will have because I’m the driving force and will make sure it happens – to tour in 2023.”

