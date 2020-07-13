Spice Girls Reunite With Victoria Beckham For A Walk In The Woods

The Spice Girls reunited with Victoria Beckham last week to enjoy a post-lockdown walk in the woods.

According to Emma Bunton, she met up with Victoria, Mel C, Geri Horner, and Mel B for the hike, revealing that her bandmates were right at the top of the list when it came to reuniting with friends following the Covid-19 shutdown.

“As things slowly, slowly start to get back to normal and we’ve all started to meet up with friends again haven’t we?” she said on Sunday night’s instalment of her Heart FM radio show.

“I actually started to think I would never see them again… well unless it was on Zoom calls,” she continued. “And this week, yes, I finally got to meet up with Geri, Mel B, Mel C and Victoria!

“Now you may think we propped up a bar somewhere or had drinks in the garden but no! We went on a social distancing walk in the woods!”

Reflecting on the year since the girls embarked on their Spice World reunion tour, minus Victoria, Emma added: “This time last year we were performing at Wembley all glammed up. Well this year we were in wellies… walking in the rain… Yes, something you don’t see every day – five Spice Girls in their wellies!”

News of the get-together comes after Victoria celebrated son Brooklyn’s engagement to actress Nicola Peltz on Saturday, just hours after the 21-year-old photographer confirmed he’d popped the question.

Alongside a snap of the couple, the fashion designer wrote that this was “the MOST exciting news,” gushing: “We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness… We all love you both so much x.”

