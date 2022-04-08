 Spiderbait Debut New Music ‘My Car’s A UFO’ - Noise11.com
Janet English Spiderbait ADOTG Mt Duneed Winery. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Janet English Spiderbait ADOTG Mt Duneed Winery. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Spiderbait Debut New Music ‘My Car’s A UFO’

by Paul Cashmere on April 8, 2022

in News

Spiderbait have revealed their first album in nine years will be called ‘Sounds In The Key of J’ and the first we get to hear of it is ‘My Car’s A UFO’.

‘Sounds In The Key of J’ is a nod to bass player Janet English who founded Spiderbait with Kram and Damian Whitty back in 1991.

‘Sounds In the Key of J’ will be the eighth Spiderbait album. They had their first hit with ‘Monty’ in 1995.

The most recent chart songs for Spiderbait was ‘Fucken Awesome’ in 2004.

SPIDERBAIT – THE KEY OF J TOUR 2022

FRI 3 JUN | ALBERT HALL, LAUNCESTON, TAS | 18+
SAT 4 JUN | UNI BAR, HOBART, TAS | 18+
FRI 8 JUL | THE METRO, SYDNEY, NSW | 18+
FRI 15 JUL | NORTHCOTE THEATRE, MELBOURNE, VIC | 18+
FRI 5 AUG | PRINCESS THEATRE, BRISBANE, QLD | 18+
FRI 19 AUG | METROPOLIS, FREMANTLE, WA | 18+
SAT 20 AUG | HINDLEY ST MUSIC HALL, ADELAIDE, SA | 18+

