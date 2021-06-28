Splendour In The City Is The Latest #Gladyscluster Victim - Noise11.com

Just weeks after being announced Splendour In The City in Sydney has been cancelled. Splendour In The City is another victim of the #Gladyscluster.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian was proudly taking credit for not going into a lockdown midweek last week and by the weekend was throwing her Chief Medical Officer Dr Kerry Chant for not acting earlier.

The New South Wales government procrastination has thrown the Australian music industry into chaos once again with concerts and festivals being cancelled across the country due to last minute kneejerk decisions from Berejiklian.

The Berejiklian government took no time at all to decide to cancel Bluesfest this year over just one positive Covid case the day before the event was to begin. However, she dawdled for one week keeping Sydney open while cases grew to now over 100 cases and rising.

Queensland’s Trip The Switch for Ipswich this weekend was cancelled yesterday.

Here is a statement about Splendour

It is with a heavy heart that Splendour in the Grass today announces the cancellation of its Sydney pop up event, Splendour in the City. With Greater Sydney currently in lockdown until 9 July and Covid outbreaks now evolving in other States, it has become impossible to progress with plans to move artists and staff around the country, and also to build the event in Sydney. Organisers also acknowledge the health and safety of staff, volunteers and ticketholders is the foremost consideration in line with the health advice from authorities. Splendour in the City was developed, in partnership with the NSW Government and Destination NSW as part of the Government’s CBD revitalisation plan. It was also to accompany and celebrate the world-first extended reality event Splendour XR which will take Splendour in the Grass global across the weekend of Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 July. With uncertainty around venue and artist availability in coming months, and IRL Splendour In The Grass scheduled for November, organisers made the difficult decision to cancel Splendour in the City rather than postpone it. The good news is that Splendour XR is 100% Covid proof and will go ahead as planned on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 July, check it out & get your party on! “This is a heartbreaking situation for all of the crew, suppliers and artists that were working hard to deliver this event for Sydney. Splendour in the City was set to provide much needed income for our live music industry which has been devasted since March 2020. We want to thank all of the music lovers out there who purchased tickets. Your ongoing support is very much appreciated.” said Jessica Ducrou, Co-CEO Secret Sounds. Moshtix will begin processing refunds for all Splendour in the City shows from tomorrow, Tuesday 29 June. All purchasers will receive information from Moshtix directly. Due to the large amount of refunds to be processed, please be patient and refrain from contacting Moshtix. They will be in touch if there are any issues refunding your order. Please note that Moshtix will only be able to communicate with the original purchaser, not all individual ticket holders i.e. if a mate purchased your ticket for you, they will be contacted by Moshtix directly.

