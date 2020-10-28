 Splendour In The Grass’ Jessica Ducrou Calls For Action From Government for Live Music - Noise11.com
Splendour In The Grass

Splendour In The Grass’ Jessica Ducrou Calls For Action From Government for Live Music

by Paul Cashmere on October 28, 2020

in News

With major sporting events opening up, Splendour In The Grass co-founder Jessica Ducrou has called on the Government for equal support of the live music industry.

In a statement Jessica said:

“While state governments have relaxed restrictions to allow 40,000 people to gather at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium for football finals and 11,000 at Royal Randwick for the races in the interest of economic recovery, there has been no such assistance for our Australian music festivals, which employed 9,176 FTE workers and injected over $2.7B into the Australian economy in 2019. An 86% loss (economic and jobs) is projected for  2020.**
 
“Not $1 of the federal funding for arts and entertainment businesses has reached the industry as yet and it wont until January 2021.
 
“The live music and events industry needs assistance now!
 
“We need the government to support the industry with a Business Interruption Fund, Event Cancellation Fund or Insurance, led by the industry and underwritten by Government, as has been provided to the film industry.
 
“We need the continuation of JobKeeper support for employees in our industry until live entertainment returns to normal operation and without the constraints of major restrictions.
 
“We need a moratorium on GST on live event tickets, following the precedent set in the UK.
 
“We need a significant expansion of the RISE grant funding program, with a particular focus on assisting commercial, non-subsidised live entertainment operators to deliver live events in COVID-safe formats.
 
“We need a level playing field. Allowances and relaxations afforded to the racing and sporting industries should also apply to the live entertainment industry.”
 

With next to no action for major live music events in Australia right now, Splendour In The Grass has still managed to score two trophies at the Australian Event Awards picking up Best Tourism Event and Event Producer of the Year for Splendour’s Co-founder and Co-CEO of Secret Sounds Group, Jessica Ducrou.

Splendour In The Grass 2021 is on July 2021 at Byron Bay. Gorillaz, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator are still listed as headliners (pending international travel restrictions being lifted by then).

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Seye Adelekan, The Heavy Seas, Photo by Ros OGorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Damon Albarn, Photo by Ros O'Gorman Seye Adelekan The Heavy Seas, Photo by Ros OGorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Eilish Gilligan photo by Simon Walsh
Melbourne’s Eilish Gilligan Shares Her Second Song For 2020

Melbourne’s Eilish Gilligan has delivered her second song of 2020 and this time it’s a Covid baby.

2 hours ago
Mick Thomas Roving Commission
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Sets Up Live Dates For Victoria

Mick Thomas will take his Roving Commission on the road … finally … for dates across Victoria in December.

2 hours ago
The Seekers Hidden Treasure Vol 2
The Seekers To Release Volume 2 of Hidden Treasures

The Seekers second volume of ‘Hidden Treasures’ is on the way with audio from their New Zealand tour when Judith Durham announced she was leaving the band included on the upcoming album.

6 hours ago
Jade Holland
Jade Holland Records Quarantine Project ‘Do It Right’

Country singer Jade Holland had to use technology to complete her latest song ‘Do It Right’.

8 hours ago
Denis Walter We Need A Little Christmas
Denis Walter Teams With Mirusia For Christmas Album

Australian baritone Denis Walter has recorded a Christmas album with Andre Rieu’s singer Mirusia.

13 hours ago
Katie Noonan
Tyrone and Katie Noonan To Stream george Reunion

Katie Noonan and her brother Tyrone will reunite as george to livestream a performance marking the 20th anniversary of the recording of their debut album ‘Polyserena’.

1 day ago
AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Here Is AC/DC ‘Shot In The Dark’ Video

The AC/DC ‘Shot in the Dark’ video has generated over 1,000,000 views in the first 8 hours of going live.

1 day ago