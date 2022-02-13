 Spotify Shares Now Down 33.68% Since Jan 1 - Noise11.com
Spotify

Spotify

Spotify Shares Now Down 33.68% Since Jan 1

by Paul Cashmere on February 13, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Spotify shares have continued to nose-dive, down 33.68% year to date or $82.23 as of close of business in New York on Friday (11 February).

Spotify shares dropped 3.52% or $5.80 in the past 24 hours marking a disastrous week for the streaming company and bringing it back to just 9.47% off its original opening price of $147.92 on 6 April 2018.

Spotify peaked at $364.59 in February 2021 and ended today at $161.93 with around $400 million wiped off its peak price less than a year ago.

Spotify has been plagued with bad press ever since Neil Young withdrew from the service following an ultimatum for Spotify to have him or racist antivaxxer podcaster Joe Rogan. Spotify paid $100 million for the exclusive rights to the Rogan podcasts. The company has lost over $30 billion off its market cap value at its peak.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , ,

Related Posts

Glenn Wheatley
Glenn Wheatley Farewelled In Private Family Service

Music legend Glenn Wheatley was farewelled with a private service held for his immediate family on Monday. There are currently no plans for an industry send-off at this stage but it may happen in the future.

4 days ago
NeilYoung at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl by Ros O'Gorman
Spotify Loses 19% of Subscribers Over Neil Young / Joe Rogan Controversy

Research company Forrester Research has found that Spotify has lost 19% of its subscribers over the past week because of the Neil Young / Joe Rogan controversy and is bound to lose more after Rogan’s racist podcasts were discovered and removed.

5 days ago
The Weeknd Dawn FM
Australian Albums: The Weeknd Remains At No 1

The Weeknd returns to No.1 with his fifth album "Dawn FM'' thanks to it's physical release this past week.

6 days ago
SXSW 2022
SXSW Announces 73 More Acts for 2022 Conference

As the SXSW music festival and conference draws closer for 2022 there will be a weekly update on acts added to the festival.

February 4, 2022
Morty Craft
Music Industry Legend Morty Craft Dies At Age 101

Record label owner, arranger, producer and songwriter Morton ‘Morty’ Craft has died at the age of 101.

February 3, 2022
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Check Out Every 2022 APRA Song of the Year Short List Nominee

The short list for the 2022 APRA Song of the Year has been revealed. Here is every song nominated.

February 3, 2022
The Living End. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
The Living End Play Their First Show In A Year For One Electric Day

The Living End reported for duty at One Electric Day in Werribee on Sunday afternoon.

February 2, 2022