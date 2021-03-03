St Kilda To Host April Sun Event - Noise11.com

Melbourne will have a new music event throughout the St Kilda district from April called April Sun.

April Sun will feature performances by You Am I, Magic Dirt, The Casanovas Hiatus Coyote and others between 16 April and 2 May.

The April Sun events will happen within the St Kilda Triangle, next to the Palais Theatre.

April Sun events

Fri April 16 Future Classic Presents – G FLIP, Touch Sensitive, Sycco & Thomas Headon

Sat April 17 POOF DOOF DAY DOOF feat; Sneaky Sound System, Electric Fields, Jawbreakers, Yo!Mafia, Sgt Slick, YUMMY, Fisty, Jimi The Kween and Argonaut and more.

Thur Apr 22 You Am I, Magic Dirt, Dallas Crane & The Casanovas

Sat April 24 Thick As Thieves

Thur April 29 Cosmo’s Midnight, Eves Karydas, ASHWARYA & PRICIE.

Fri Apr 30 CHILLINIT

Sat May 1 CHILLINIT

Sun May 2 Hiatus Kaiyote, Harvey Sutherland (LIVE), Grievous Bodily Calm & Kee’ahn

