Stars Come To Play Tribute To Naomi Judd - Noise11.com

Naomi Judd photo credit: Derrek Kupish

Stars Come To Play Tribute To Naomi Judd

by Music-News.com on May 15, 2022

in News

Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town, The Gaithers, Emmylou Harris and Allison Russell will perform at Naomi Judd’s memorial.

Robin Roberts will preside over Sunday’s (15.05.22) celebration of life for the late country singer – who died by suicide last month – while Bono, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, Martina McBride and Salma Hayek will offer tributes.

Naomi’s daughters Wynonna and Ashley will attend and CMT producers said in a statement: “We are sincerely privileged to work alongside Wynonna and Ashley to present this live celebration of life for their mother Naomi. While we all continue to deeply mourn the loss of such a legendary artist, we are honoured to commemorate her legacy alongside the country community, her friends, family and legions of fans across the world at the perfect venue: The Mother Church of Country Music. This special will celebrate her timeless voice, unforgettable spirit and the immense impact she left on our genre through the best form of healing we have — music.”

Family and friends previously celebrated Judd’s life last week with a private memorial in downtown Nashville

Meanwhile, Ashley recently revealed that Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

While she admitted her family were “uncomfortable” about revealing certain information, she explained that they wanted to be in control of the flow of information about her death before the autopsy was released.

Ashley said: “She used a weapon… my mother used a firearm.

“So that’s the piece of information that we are very uncomfortable sharing, but understand that we’re in a position that if we don’t say it someone else is going to.”

Ashley explained that she was chosen to represent the family to discuss her mother’s passing, and shine a light on the importance of seeking help.

She added: “My mother knew that she was seen and she was heard in her anguish, and she was walked home.

“When we’re talking about mental illness, it’s very important to be clear and to make the distinction between our loved one and the disease. It’s very real, and it lies, it’s savage.”

Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell Tour-150625-01 Emmylou Harris photo by Ros O'Gorman Emmylou Harris photo by Ros O'Gorman Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell Tour photo by Ros O'Gorman

