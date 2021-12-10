 Stereophonics Postpone Shows Due To Covid - Noise11.com
Stereophonics photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Stereophonics photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stereophonics Postpone Shows Due To Covid

by Music-News.com on December 10, 2021

in News

Stereophonics have postponed their homecoming shows due to COVID.

Stereophonics were due to perform with Sir Tom Jones at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on the 17th and 18th December but have now pulled the plug amid concerns over the concerns about the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

In a statement, organisers said: “The Principality Stadium and promoters Kilimanjaro Live are regretfully announcing the postponement of the Stereophonics shows scheduled at the stadium for December 17 and 18. We have been working collaboratively throughout to deliver these shows and have sought clarification from Welsh Government following the latest review on current guidelines and legal requirements around face coverings.”

The announcement – which comes after nine cases of the new variant were confirmed in Wales – claimed that the shows would be “impossible to run” following the new guidelines, but have been rescheduled for June 2022.

It continued: “Unfortunately, as the threat of new variants emerge and the restrictions in place as an ‘indoor venue’, the shows are impossible to run safely and ensure compliance with government guidelines and Welsh law.

Our top priority has always been the safety and wellbeing of fans and all staff working at these shows, as well as the ability to deliver an outstanding fan experience.

“In light of the evolving public health situation, Principality Stadium and Kilimanjaro Live have taken the proactive but difficult decision to postpone the shows to next year on June 17 and 18.

“We are taking this decision now to ensure fans have the maximum time possible to alter their plans accordingly. We apologise to all fans, artists, and their crews for any inconvenience caused, but we look forward to being back with a ‘We’ll Keep a Welcome’ in June next year.”

Ticketholders are being urged to contact their original point of sale for further information.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

