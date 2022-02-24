 Stereophonics To Open For Pearl Jam In London - Noise11.com
Stereophonics To Open For Pearl Jam In London

by Music-News.com on February 25, 2022

in News

Stereophonics will join Pearl Jam for their second night at BST Hyde Park.

Stereophonics will support Pearl Jam at their huge gig in central London on July 9, with the event marking the Stereophonics’ first performance in the iconic royal park for a decade.

Stereophonics last played at Hyde Park in 2012, when they performed for the opening ceremony of the London Olympics.

The organisers have also confirmed that Cat Power, White Reaper, The Murder Capital, The Glorious Sons, Simon Townshend, La Luz, Sick Joy and Dream Nails will all perform on July 8, when they’ll be joined by previously announced special guests Pixies.

The following day will also see Imelda May, The Last Internationale, La Luz, JJ Wilde and The Wild Things take to the stage in central London, with more artists due to be added in the coming weeks.

Pearl Jam were due to play at BST Hyde Park in 2021 – but their performance was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisers explained at the time that they were cancelling the show with a “heavy heart”.

A statement read: “Following our review of the most recent government advice, the latest timeline means that we are unable to deliver with certainty the quality BST Hyde Park is known for in the time available. By making this decision at this stage we allow artists, crew, fans and everyone that comes together to help create these shows to plan accordingly.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the NHS and all the incredible organisations and individuals who have been working tirelessly in these past twelve months to keep the country safe. Your efforts are enormously appreciated.

“Team BST x.”

music-news.com

