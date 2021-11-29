Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited Tour Is Back On for 2022 - Noise11.com

David Roy Williams’ Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited tour is back on for 2022.
The Steve Hackett Australian tour was a casualty of the Covid lockdowns. The 2020 tour was bumped to 2021 and now 2022.
Hackett was a member of Genesis from the band’s third album ‘Nursery Crime’ in 1971 through to the 1977 live album ‘Seconds Out’ in 1977.
The Steve Hackett setlist is a collection of songs from Genesis in the 1970s.
Setlist, Denmark, November 2021
set 1
Clocks – The Angel of Mons
Held in the Shadows
Every Day
The Devil’s Cathedral
Shadow of the Hierophant
set 2
Squonk
The Carpet Crawlers
Robbery, Assault & Battery
Afterglow
Firth of Fifth
I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)
The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway
The Musical Box
Supper’s Ready
The Cinema Show
Aisle of Plenty
Encore
Dance on a Volcano
Drum Solo
Los Endos
Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited dates are:
Auckland – Friday 17 June 2022 – Great Hall
Brisbane – Monday 20 June 2022 – The Tivoli
Sydney – Wednesday 22 June 2022 – Enmore Theatre
Melbourne – Thursday 23 June 2022 – The Palais
Adelaide – Friday 24 June 2022 – The Gov
Perth – Sunday 26 June 2022- Astor Theatre
