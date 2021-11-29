Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited Tour Is Back On for 2022 - Noise11.com

David Roy Williams’ Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited tour is back on for 2022.

The Steve Hackett Australian tour was a casualty of the Covid lockdowns. The 2020 tour was bumped to 2021 and now 2022.

Hackett was a member of Genesis from the band’s third album ‘Nursery Crime’ in 1971 through to the 1977 live album ‘Seconds Out’ in 1977.

The Steve Hackett setlist is a collection of songs from Genesis in the 1970s.

Setlist, Denmark, November 2021

set 1

Clocks – The Angel of Mons

Held in the Shadows

Every Day

The Devil’s Cathedral

Shadow of the Hierophant

set 2

Squonk

The Carpet Crawlers

Robbery, Assault & Battery

Afterglow

Firth of Fifth

I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)

The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway

The Musical Box

Supper’s Ready

The Cinema Show

Aisle of Plenty

Encore

Dance on a Volcano

Drum Solo

Los Endos

Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited dates are:

Auckland – Friday 17 June 2022 – Great Hall

Brisbane – Monday 20 June 2022 – The Tivoli

Sydney – Wednesday 22 June 2022 – Enmore Theatre

Melbourne – Thursday 23 June 2022 – The Palais

Adelaide – Friday 24 June 2022 – The Gov

Perth – Sunday 26 June 2022- Astor Theatre

