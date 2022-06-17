Steve Miller Band ‘Abracadabra’ Turns 40 - Noise11.com

The Steve Miller Band’s 12th album ‘Abracadabra’ turned 40 years old this week.

‘Abracadabra’ was released on 15 June 1982. It reached no 3 in the USA, no 5 in Australia and no 10 in the UK.

The success of ‘Abracadabra’ was fuelled by the title track. ‘Abracadabra’ reached no 1 in Australia and the USA and no 2 in the UK. The video has also generated over 10 million views on YouTube in the past two years.

Miller says he wrote the song about Diana Ross, whom he met on a US TV show called Hullabaloo in the 60s. It was his third US number one hit after ‘The Joker’ and ‘Rock ‘n Me’.

Chicago’s ‘Hard To Say I’m Sorry’ knocked ‘Abracadabra’ from number one in America. His previous chart topper ‘Rock ‘n Me’ was knocked off the top also by Chicago ‘If You Leave Me Now’.

‘Abracadabra’ didn’t maintain magic for the Steve Miller Band. His next album ‘Italian X-Rays’ in 1984 stalled at 106 in America.

