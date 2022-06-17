 Steve Miller Band ‘Abracadabra’ Turns 40 - Noise11.com
Steve Miller Band Abracadabra

Steve Miller Band ‘Abracadabra’ Turns 40

by Paul Cashmere on June 17, 2022

in News

The Steve Miller Band’s 12th album ‘Abracadabra’ turned 40 years old this week.

‘Abracadabra’ was released on 15 June 1982. It reached no 3 in the USA, no 5 in Australia and no 10 in the UK.

The success of ‘Abracadabra’ was fuelled by the title track. ‘Abracadabra’ reached no 1 in Australia and the USA and no 2 in the UK. The video has also generated over 10 million views on YouTube in the past two years.

Miller says he wrote the song about Diana Ross, whom he met on a US TV show called Hullabaloo in the 60s. It was his third US number one hit after ‘The Joker’ and ‘Rock ‘n Me’.

Chicago’s ‘Hard To Say I’m Sorry’ knocked ‘Abracadabra’ from number one in America. His previous chart topper ‘Rock ‘n Me’ was knocked off the top also by Chicago ‘If You Leave Me Now’.

‘Abracadabra’ didn’t maintain magic for the Steve Miller Band. His next album ‘Italian X-Rays’ in 1984 stalled at 106 in America.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul McCartney in Spokane photo Karen Freedman
Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi Join Paul McCartney At New Jersey Show

Paul McCartney had a few special guests join him at his New Jersey show on Thursday. Bruce Springsteen popped up for his own ‘Glory Days’ and The Beatles ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’. Jon Bon Jovi came on for ‘Birthday’ for Paul’s 80th birthday on 18 June.

8 mins ago
Roxy Music
Roxy Music’s ‘Roxy Music’ Turns 50

‘Roxy Music’, the first album by Roxy Music, has turned 50 years old.

1 hour ago
Buddy Guy photo by Ros O'Gorman
Buddy Guy To Perform Farewell Dates In Australia For Bluesfest

Buddy Guy will perform his last shows in Australia in April 2023.

1 day ago
Spectrum Testimonial
Mike Rudd Is Planning On Reversing History and Have Spectrum Support The Indelible Murtceps

Way back in a time known as the 70s, Mike Rudd had a band called Spectrum and another which was exactly same line-up at the same time called The Indelible Murtceps. The Murtceps would often ‘support” Spectrum at gigs. Yes, they supported themselves.

2 days ago
Robert Plant presents Sensational Space Shifters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robert Plant Attends The Unveiling of Muddy Waters Drive

Robert Plant was in Chicago last week for the unveiling of Muddy Waters Drive.

2 days ago
KISS Vallkree bike
KISS Launch Electric Bike

KISS have a launched their own branded electric bike with Australian company Vallkree.

2 days ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
The Rolling Stones Postpone Switzerland Show Due To Mick Jagger’s Covid

The Rolling Stones have postponed another date on their 'SIXTY Tour' after Sir Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

2 days ago