 Steve Nicks Compares Covid-19 To American Horror Story
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Nicks ADOTG Rochford Winery Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Steve Nicks Compares Covid-19 To American Horror Story

by Music-News.com on August 13, 2020

in News

Stevie Nicks fears she’ll never sing again if she catches Covid-19, comparing the pandemic to American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

Nicks made cameo appearances in the hit show including its eighth series and, in an excerpt from a journal entry shared on social media, the Dreams singer called the coronavirus crisis ‘a real American Horror Story’.

“We still have our freedom, but we don’t have much time,” Nicks began the post.

Contemplating how Covid-19 indiscriminately infects all kinds of people, she wrote: “The masks and the distancing have now become a political statement. It is not political. It is a silent killer hiding in the shadows. It is stalking you. It doesn’t care who you are… it’s just looking for a victim.”

Nicks went on to list possible long-term effects of the virus, including blood clots, neurological problems, and a persistent, damaging cough, and noted: “If I get it, I will probably never sing again. Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life. I don’t have much time. I am 72 years old.”

“What’s going on in our country now is a real American Horror Story,” she then exclaimed, fretting: “Nobody is leading us. Nobody has a plan. Unless people change their attitude from ‘Oh this is such a bummer to stay in and wear a mask and not follow the rules, and not party,’ we will never get a hold of this virus.”

Nicks concluded: “This is a real American Horror Story. It is not a mini-series. It is a tragedy.”

