Steve Nieve To Perform The Songs Of Elvis Costello In The USA

Steve Nieve has three ‘Steve Nieve Plays Elvis Costello’ shows planned for California in January.
Elvis Costello endorses the show. “After playing 34 years with me it was almost predictable this could happen, however it’s a surprise to discover these tunes revisited by my friend, never too close to the ‘model’ and never so far from the spirit,” he said of his friend and band mate.
Steve added, “Once I get in front of an audience of bold listeners with my piano, be it an upright or a grand, with these enormous songs, the evening seems to go by in a flash.”
Tour Dates
January 5, 2020 CASBAH San Diego
January 8, 2020 CHAPEL San Francisco
January 18, 2020 LARGO Los Angeles
Benmont Tench from The Heartbreakers will join Steve at the Largo, LA show. Steve says, “It’s with huge pleasure, happiness, and excitement that my good friend Benmont Tench, founding member of the Heartbreakers, Works Progress Administration, keyboards on The Who album out this month, this maestro of the piano is joining us on stage at Largo. Prepare yourselves for some 4 handed keyboard magic! And some deep song choices.”
Paris singer Ajuq will supply vocals. The show will feature songs from Elvis Costello, some of Steve’s solo work and a tribute to the late Mark Hollis of Talk Talk.
