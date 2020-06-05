Steve Priest of The Sweet Dead at 72

The Sweet bass player Steve Priest has died at age 72.

Andy Scott is the last remaining original member. Singer Brian Connolly died in 1997 and drummer Mick Tucker died in 2002. In a statement Andy said, “I am in pieces right now. Steve Priest has passed away. His wife Maureen and I have kept in contact and though his health was failing I never envisaged this moment. Never. My thoughts are with his family x.”

Scott called Priest “He was the best bass player I ever played with. The noise we made as a band was so powerful.”.

Then there was one! I am in pieces right now. Steve Priest has passed away. His wife Maureen and I have kept in… Posted by The Sweet on Thursday, 4 June 2020

The Sweet formed in London in 1968 and had their first UK hit with ‘Funny Funny’ in 1971. That song started a chain reaction of Top 40 hits which generated 15 Top 40 hits between 1971 and 1985.

Ballroom Blitz

Sweet became a three-piece in 1979 following the departure of Brian Connolly. Priest became lead singer. By the mid-80s there were three versions of The Sweet all touring simultaneously. Steve Priest formed a new version of The Sweet in 2008.

In 1994 he released his memoir ‘Are You Ready, Steve?”

He is survived by wife, Maureen, daughters Danielle, Lisa and Margaret and three grandchildren.

Love Is Like Oxygen

