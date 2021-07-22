Stewart Copeland of The Police and India’s Ricky Kej Create ‘Divine Tides’ - Noise11.com

Cultures have collided with The Police’s Stewart Copeland teaming up with India’s Ricky Kej to create a soundscape album ‘Divine Tides’.

“One day during the Apocalypse I got a call from Ricky Kej about making an album,” Stewart says. “He had assembled an amazing collection of exotic musicians, or perhaps I should say deeply traditional musicians, in the exotic context of his inspired production style. The flow of ideas soon became a torrent of recording and music. The spiritual ambience (not something that I’m generally known for) infused my aggressions upon inanimate objects with loving passion. The timpani were ringing! The crotales were singing! Making this record has been a unique adventure in both music and divine awareness.”

The video for ‘Himalayas’ was filmed 12,000 feet above sea level and highlights the beauties of India’s geographic wonders, the Himalayas.

Ricky Kej is also a Grammy winner. He says, “I had been working on a follow-up to my Grammy® winning album ‘Winds of Samsara’ and had cataloged some of my favorite melodies. Recordings were delayed because of a relentless touring schedule, and then the 2020 pandemic hit. Strict lockdowns presented an opportunity to spend more time in the studio. I was privileged and honored to collaborate on a song with Stewart Copeland in 2016. With the support of industry veterans Ralph Simon and Tarquin Gotch, I mustered up the courage to ask him to collaborate with me yet again; this time on a complete album. What followed was one of the best, most fulfilling personal and musical experiences I could have ever asked for. Stewart is not only a living legend but an extremely humble human being, filled with positive energy, that pushed us to deliver our very best for ‘Divine Tides’.”

Stewart Copeland was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in2003 as a member of The Police. He is also a soundtrack composer of over 50 films including ‘Wall Street’.

Ricky Kej has won more than 100 music awards in over 20 countries. He has been named ‘United Nations Global Humanitarian Artist’ and is also the ‘Youth Icon of India’. Ricky is the UNESCO MGIEP ‘Global Ambassador for Kindness’, UNCCD ‘Land Ambassador’, UNICEF ‘Celebrity Supporter’ & Ambassador for ‘Earth Day Network’.

Rock legend Stewart Copeland (The Police) and Grammy® Winner Ricky Kej release ‘Divine Tides’

