 Sting Thanks Music Therapy Students - Noise11.com
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sting Thanks Music Therapy Students

by Music-News.com on December 9, 2021

in News

The first students to graduate from a North East music therapy centre have received a special message from the superstar who launched them on their journey.

The 10-strong group successfully completed the two-year Master of Music Therapy programme at the Nordoff Robbins centre, Jesmond, Newcastle – officially opened by music legend Sting three years ago.

Having continued with their studies and placements throughout the pandemic, all 10 of the students have secured jobs, eight with Nordoff Robbins in the North East and further afield.

And the Wallsend-born star – and former teacher – was among the first to congratulate them.

“Huge congratulations to the very first 10 graduates of Masters in Music Therapy from the Newcastle based Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy Centre, funded by the Sir Graham Wylie Foundation,” said Sting.

“And to hear they all have placements in the area shows how important music therapy is.

“It’s wonderful to see how the centre has flourished since I had the pleasure to open it in March 2018,” he said.

“I hope it continues to grow and help more young people – because I, for one, know how music changes lives.”

The centre – where therapists use music to improve the wellbeing of vulnerable and disadvantaged children – is the first of its kind outside London and the Nordoff Robbins graduate programme is internationally recognised.

Graduate Kim Saul, 27, from Newcastle, said: “It’s great to be working as a newly qualified music therapist.

“It has felt like a long road to get here with studying through the pandemic, but I’m grateful the scheme was able to go ahead and I’m excited to get started and make music with loads of new and unique individuals.”

Sir Graham Wylie, whose Foundation also built the centre, said the students’ success is “proof, if proof were needed” of its value.

“It’s an asset to the region and we would like to congratulate each of the graduate students and wish them every success as they embark on the next, exciting stage of their lives.”

Dr Simon Procter, Director of Music Services for Nordoff Robbins, which is the UK’s largest music therapy charity, said: “We are so grateful to Sting and to the Sir Graham Wylie Foundation for their ongoing support of our work in the North East and the opening of our training base for musicians wishing to train as music therapists is a huge part of this.

“We’re also very proud of our new Masters of Music Therapy graduates who are now going on to provide more music therapy than ever before to some of the most vulnerable and isolated members in our communities.

“We’re committed to growing access to our services in the North East in the coming years and we love our home in Jesmond.”

For more information on the Sir Graham Wylie Foundation and its work, visit www.sirgrahamwyliefoundation.org.uk

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Weller To Play Show For Chelsea Hospital

Paul Weller is set to play a special show at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea.

7 hours ago
Ross Wilson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ross Wilson Reschedules Eagle Rock 50th Anniversary Tour

Ross Wilson has a stack of new dates for the Eagle Rock 50th anniversary tour, postponed because of Covid.

24 hours ago
Paul McCartney and Wings Wings Wild Life
Paul McCartney and Wings ‘Wild Life’ Album Turns 50

‘Wild Life’, the third post-Beatles album for Paul McCartney, was released 50 years ago this week.

1 day ago
John Miles Rebel
R.I.P. John Miles at 72

John Miles, best known for the 1976 hit ‘Music’, has died at the age of 72.

2 days ago
The Cure frontman Robert Smith performs at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday 28 July 2016.
The Cure Reveals 2022 Dates

The Cure have announced a 44-date UK and European tour for 2022.

3 days ago
Temptations 60
Soul Icons The Temptations To Release New Album Temptations 60 in 2022

Legendary soul group The Temptations will release a brand new album of mostly original songs in 2022. ‘Temptations 60’ comes 60 years after the first single for The Temptations ‘Oh Mother of Mine’ in 1961.

4 days ago
Electric Light Orchestra
Electric Light Orchestra’s First Album Turns 50

‘Electric Light Orchestra’, the first album for Electric Light Orchestra, was released 50 years ago on 3 December 1971.

5 days ago