 Stone Temple Pilots, Bush and +Live+ To Play Port Melbourne’s The Timber Yard - Noise11.com
Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots, Bush and +Live+ To Play Port Melbourne’s The Timber Yard

by Paul Cashmere on February 7, 2020

in News

Under The Southern Stars has added the smallest, most intimate venue for Stone Temple Pilots, Bush and +Live+ in Melbourne. The iconic bands will perform at Melbourne’s The Timber Yard in Port Melbourne.

The 12th and final show has a limited capacity of 1500 tickets.

Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary will also play at the show.

The Timber Yard is a 6000 square meter industrial state in Port Melbourne.

Bush
+Live+
Stone Temple Pilots

Wednesday, April 8
The Timber Yard, Port Melbourne
Doors Open 5.45pm

On sale now!!
underthesouthernstars.com.au
thetimberyard.com.au

Under The Southern Stars Tour Dates

APRIL
3 – Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry, NSW (tickets)
4 – The Crescent, Parramatta Park, Parramatta, NSW (tickets)
5 – The Entertainment Grounds, West Gosford, NSW (tickets)
9 – Stuart Park, North Wollongong, NSW (tickets)
11 – Hastings Foreshore Reserve, Hastings, VIC (tickets)
12 – Yarrawonga Showgrounds, Yarrawonga, VIC (tickets)
13 – Bonython Park, Adelaide, SA (tickets)
15 – HBF Stadium, Perth, WA (tickets)
17 – Sunshine Coast Stadium, Bokarina, QLD (tickets)
18 – Brisbane River Stage, Brisbane, QLD (tickets)
19 – Foreshore Park, Newcastle, NSW (tickets)

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts