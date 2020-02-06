Stone Temple Pilots, Bush and +Live+ To Play Port Melbourne’s The Timber Yard

Under The Southern Stars has added the smallest, most intimate venue for Stone Temple Pilots, Bush and +Live+ in Melbourne. The iconic bands will perform at Melbourne’s The Timber Yard in Port Melbourne.
The 12th and final show has a limited capacity of 1500 tickets.
Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary will also play at the show.
The Timber Yard is a 6000 square meter industrial state in Port Melbourne.
Bush
+Live+
Stone Temple Pilots
Wednesday, April 8
The Timber Yard, Port Melbourne
Doors Open 5.45pm
Under The Southern Stars Tour Dates
APRIL
3 – Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry, NSW (tickets)
4 – The Crescent, Parramatta Park, Parramatta, NSW (tickets)
5 – The Entertainment Grounds, West Gosford, NSW (tickets)
9 – Stuart Park, North Wollongong, NSW (tickets)
11 – Hastings Foreshore Reserve, Hastings, VIC (tickets)
12 – Yarrawonga Showgrounds, Yarrawonga, VIC (tickets)
13 – Bonython Park, Adelaide, SA (tickets)
15 – HBF Stadium, Perth, WA (tickets)
17 – Sunshine Coast Stadium, Bokarina, QLD (tickets)
18 – Brisbane River Stage, Brisbane, QLD (tickets)
19 – Foreshore Park, Newcastle, NSW (tickets)
