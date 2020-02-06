Stone Temple Pilots, Bush and +Live+ To Play Port Melbourne’s The Timber Yard

Under The Southern Stars has added the smallest, most intimate venue for Stone Temple Pilots, Bush and +Live+ in Melbourne. The iconic bands will perform at Melbourne’s The Timber Yard in Port Melbourne.

The 12th and final show has a limited capacity of 1500 tickets.

Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary will also play at the show.

The Timber Yard is a 6000 square meter industrial state in Port Melbourne.

Bush

+Live+

Stone Temple Pilots

Wednesday, April 8

The Timber Yard, Port Melbourne

Doors Open 5.45pm

On sale now!!

underthesouthernstars.com.au

thetimberyard.com.au

Under The Southern Stars Tour Dates

APRIL

3 – Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry, NSW (tickets)

4 – The Crescent, Parramatta Park, Parramatta, NSW (tickets)

5 – The Entertainment Grounds, West Gosford, NSW (tickets)

9 – Stuart Park, North Wollongong, NSW (tickets)

11 – Hastings Foreshore Reserve, Hastings, VIC (tickets)

12 – Yarrawonga Showgrounds, Yarrawonga, VIC (tickets)

13 – Bonython Park, Adelaide, SA (tickets)

15 – HBF Stadium, Perth, WA (tickets)

17 – Sunshine Coast Stadium, Bokarina, QLD (tickets)

18 – Brisbane River Stage, Brisbane, QLD (tickets)

19 – Foreshore Park, Newcastle, NSW (tickets)

