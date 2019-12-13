Stone Temple Pilots Debut ‘Fare Thee Well’ Ahead of Australian Tour

Stone Temple Pilots are preparing fans for their 2020 acoustic album ‘Perida’ with a preview of the first track ‘Fare Thee Well’.

‘Perida’ is the second Stone Temple Pilots album with new singer Jeff Gutt since the death of Scott Weiland. Gutt was from nu-metal band Dry Cell and was introduced to America in seasons 2 and 3 of The X Factor. While he was an early elimination in 2012 he made it to second place in 2013.

Perdida will be available from February 7, 2020.

Perdida Track Listing

Fare Thee Well

Three Wishes

Perdida

I Didn’t Know The Time

Years

She’s My Queen

Miles Away

You Found Yourself

I Once Sat At Your Table

Sunburst

The band will be in Australia as part of the Under The Southern Stars tour with Live, Bush, Rose Tattoo and more.

Under The Southern Stars Tour Dates

APRIL

3 – Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry, NSW (tickets)

4 – The Crescent, Parramatta Park, Parramatta, NSW (tickets)

5 – The Entertainment Grounds, West Gosford, NSW (tickets)

9 – Stuart Park, North Wollongong, NSW (tickets)

11 – Hastings Foreshore Reserve, Hastings, VIC (tickets)

12 – Yarrawonga Showgrounds, Yarrawonga, VIC (tickets)

13 – Bonython Park, Adelaide, SA (tickets)

15 – HBF Stadium, Perth, WA (tickets)

17 – Sunshine Coast Stadium, Bokarina, QLD (tickets)

18 – Brisbane River Stage, Brisbane, QLD (tickets)

19 – Foreshore Park, Newcastle, NSW (tickets)

