Stone Temple Pilots Premiere New Song ‘Perdida’

by Paul Cashmere on February 3, 2020

in News

Stone Temple Pilots have released the title track of their upcoming ‘Perdida’ album ahead of the albums release this Friday 7 February, 2020.

‘Perdida’ is Stone Temple Pilots second album with new singer Jeff Gutt. Gutt was previously with nu metal band Dry Cell. He also appeared in Season 2 of the X Factor in the USA in 2012.

Perdida Track Listing

Fare Thee Well
Three Wishes
Perdida
I Didn’t Know The Time
Years
She’s My Queen
Miles Away
You Found Yourself
I Once Sat At Your Table
Sunburst

Stone Temple Pilots will be in Australia as part of the Under The Southern Stars tour with Live, Bush, Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary.

Under The Southern Stars Tour Dates

APRIL
3 – Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry, NSW (tickets)
4 – The Crescent, Parramatta Park, Parramatta, NSW (tickets)
5 – The Entertainment Grounds, West Gosford, NSW (tickets)
9 – Stuart Park, North Wollongong, NSW (tickets)
11 – Hastings Foreshore Reserve, Hastings, VIC (tickets)
12 – Yarrawonga Showgrounds, Yarrawonga, VIC (tickets)
13 – Bonython Park, Adelaide, SA (tickets)
15 – HBF Stadium, Perth, WA (tickets)
17 – Sunshine Coast Stadium, Bokarina, QLD (tickets)
18 – Brisbane River Stage, Brisbane, QLD (tickets)
19 – Foreshore Park, Newcastle, NSW (tickets)

