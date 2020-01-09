Stone Temple Pilots Release Second Sample of ‘Perdida’ Album

Stone Temple Pilots have dropped another new track ‘Three Wishes’ from the upcoming ‘Perdida’ album.
‘Perdida’ is the eighth Stone Temple Pilots album and their second album with singer Jeff Gutt. Gutt was formerly with nu metal band Dry Cell and popped up on a few seasons of The X Factor.
Perdida Track Listing
Fare Thee Well
Three Wishes
Perdida
I Didn’t Know The Time
Years
She’s My Queen
Miles Away
You Found Yourself
I Once Sat At Your Table
Sunburst
The band will be in Australia as part of the Under The Southern Stars tour with Live, Bush, Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary.
Under The Southern Stars Tour Dates
APRIL
3 – Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry, NSW (tickets)
4 – The Crescent, Parramatta Park, Parramatta, NSW (tickets)
5 – The Entertainment Grounds, West Gosford, NSW (tickets)
9 – Stuart Park, North Wollongong, NSW (tickets)
11 – Hastings Foreshore Reserve, Hastings, VIC (tickets)
12 – Yarrawonga Showgrounds, Yarrawonga, VIC (tickets)
13 – Bonython Park, Adelaide, SA (tickets)
15 – HBF Stadium, Perth, WA (tickets)
17 – Sunshine Coast Stadium, Bokarina, QLD (tickets)
18 – Brisbane River Stage, Brisbane, QLD (tickets)
19 – Foreshore Park, Newcastle, NSW (tickets)
