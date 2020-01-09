 Stone Temple Pilots Release Second Sample of ‘Perdida’ Album - Noise11.com
Stone Temple Pilots Release Second Sample of ‘Perdida’ Album

by Paul Cashmere on January 10, 2020

in News

Stone Temple Pilots have dropped another new track ‘Three Wishes’ from the upcoming ‘Perdida’ album.

‘Perdida’ is the eighth Stone Temple Pilots album and their second album with singer Jeff Gutt. Gutt was formerly with nu metal band Dry Cell and popped up on a few seasons of The X Factor.

Perdida Track Listing

Fare Thee Well
Three Wishes
Perdida
I Didn’t Know The Time
Years
She’s My Queen
Miles Away
You Found Yourself
I Once Sat At Your Table
Sunburst

The band will be in Australia as part of the Under The Southern Stars tour with Live, Bush, Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary.

Under The Southern Stars Tour Dates

APRIL
3 – Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry, NSW (tickets)
4 – The Crescent, Parramatta Park, Parramatta, NSW (tickets)
5 – The Entertainment Grounds, West Gosford, NSW (tickets)
9 – Stuart Park, North Wollongong, NSW (tickets)
11 – Hastings Foreshore Reserve, Hastings, VIC (tickets)
12 – Yarrawonga Showgrounds, Yarrawonga, VIC (tickets)
13 – Bonython Park, Adelaide, SA (tickets)
15 – HBF Stadium, Perth, WA (tickets)
17 – Sunshine Coast Stadium, Bokarina, QLD (tickets)
18 – Brisbane River Stage, Brisbane, QLD (tickets)
19 – Foreshore Park, Newcastle, NSW (tickets)

