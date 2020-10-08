Stone Temple Pilots To Live Stream Purple

Stone Temple Pilots will perform the classic ‘Purple’ album on 16 October.

‘Purple’ was the second Stone Temple Pilots album. It featured the three singles ‘Big Empty’, ‘Vasoline’ and ‘Interstate Love Song’ and sold over 6 million copies in the USA alone.

All lyrics for ‘Purple’ were written by Scott Weiland. The DeLeo brothers Robert and Dean knocked out most of the music.

The album debuted at number one in the USA. ‘Interstate Love Song’’ was number one of America’s Rock Tracks chart for 15 weeks.

Stone Temple Pilots will stream ‘Purple’ live on 16 October at 5pm PT/ 8PM ET in the USA and in Australia 17 October at 11am AEDT.

https://watch.stonetemplepilots.com

