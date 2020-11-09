Streaming Details for the Ronnie Peel aka Rockwell T James Funeral - Noise11.com

The funeral for Ronnie Peel (aka Rockwell T. James) can be viewed via streaming this week at 1pm (Australian Eastern Daylight Savings Time) Tuesday 10 November 2020.

Family, friends and fans who cannot attend the service due to Corona restrictions, distance or time can go to https://www.pettigrew.com.au/peel-ronald/ and watch the service live from 1pm (AEDT) Tuesday.

Ronnie Peel was a onetime bass player for Thunderclap Newman, The La De Das and most recently John Paul Young’s All-Stars. He died after a battle with cancer on 1 November 2020 at the age of 74.

