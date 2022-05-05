Sunnyboys To Reactivate In July - Noise11.com

Sunnyboys will get back together for four shows across the east coast of Australia in July.
Sunnyboys 2022 will take place in pub gigs not unlike in the origin days of the band.
Sunnyboys debut album was released in 1981. ‘Sunnyboys’ peaked at no 13 on the Australian chart. ‘Happy Man’ was their first hit, peaking at no 26.
‘Alone With You’ was also a Top 30 hit.
SUNNYBOYS ON TOUR JULY 2022
FRI JULY 1 FACTORY THEATRE, SYDNEY with Even
SAT JULY 9 THE CORNER, MELBOURNE with Even & Little Murders
FRI JULY 15 THE NORTHERN BYRON BAY with Mick Medew & The Mesmerisers
SAT JUL 16 PRINCESS THEATRE, BRISBANE with Mick Medew & The Mesmerisers
