Swanee To Release Greatest Hits Album - Noise11.com

Swanee has curated his songs for an all-new Greatest Hits.

Melodic Rock Records will release Swanee ‘Greatest Hits’ covering John’s solo years from the 1980 album ‘Into The Night’, his no 5 1981 hit ‘If I Were A Carpenter’, and the radio songs ‘Temporary Heartache’ and ‘Lady What’s Your Name’.

Swanee’s brother Jimmy Barnes’ said, “My big brother Swanee is releasing a Greatest Hits record. He’s had more number 1s than I ever had and was a major influence in my music life. So proud of you John”.

In the 1970s John Swan was a member of Adelaide band Fraternity. The singer for that band was Bon Scott, prior to AC/DC. He then joined Feather, the evolution of Blackfeather before establishing himself as a solo artist in 1978.

In the 80s John was the singer for The Party Boys, scoring a number one hit with ‘He’s Gonna Step On Your Again’. His voice was heard on the soundtrack to the movie The Delinquents, starring Kylie Minogue, where he covered Little Richard’s ‘Lucille’.

Pre-orders for signed copies of Swanee Greatest Hits are on sale now.

1. Tough At The Top

2. Matthew

3. Ol’ Rosie

4. This Time It’s Different

5. Linda

6. Temporary Heartache

7. If I Was A Carpenter

8. Lady What’s Your Name

9. Days Gone By

10. Tin Soldier

11. Crazy Dreams

12. Sail Away

13. Angel

14. Fooled Around & Fell In Love

15. Carrie Anne

16. Have A Little Faith

17. Hold Your Head Up

18. Fallen Angel

19. Rescue Me

20. Here’s To You

