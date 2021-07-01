 Switchfoot Have a 12th Album On The Way ‘Interrobang’ - Noise11.com
Switchfoot Have a 12th Album On The Way ‘Interrobang’

by Paul Cashmere on July 2, 2021

in News

San Diego’s Switchfoot are getting near the release of their 12th album ‘Interrobang’. ‘Fluorescent’ is the second preview of the album.

“More than ever, we want our music to be a bridge, reaching out with melody and lyrics to sing an honest song for anyone who’s got ears to hear,” says Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman. “interrobang is an album that celebrates the journey, even when the arrival is unsure. interrobang is the sound of joy and pain, faith and doubt against the backdrop of the strangest, most difficult year we’ve ever experienced.”

Earlier this year Switchfoot premiered news of the album with ‘I Need You (To Be Wrong)’.

Switchfoot had a Top 40 hit in Australia in 2004 with ‘Meant to Live’.

‘Interrobang’ is due 20 August 2021.

interrobang Track List:
1. beloved
2. lost ‘cause
3. fluorescent
4. if i were you
5. the bones of us
6. splinter
7. i need you (to be wrong)
8. the hard way
9. wolves
10. backwards in time
11. electricity

