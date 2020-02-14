 SXSW Adds Another 108 Acts - Noise11.com
SXSW 2020

SXSW Adds Another 108 Acts

by Paul Cashmere on February 14, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

SXSW has added 108 more showcase acts for the 2020 music conference in Austin, Texas.

The SXSW Conference & Festival is on from March 13-22, 2020.

SXSW weekly artist list for February 13 includes the following 108 artists)

Abhilasha Sinha (New Delhi INDIA)
Abraham Alexander (Fort Worth TX)
Addy the Crown (Brooklyn NY)
ALMA (Helsinki FINLAND)
Altamesa (Austin TX)
Annabelle Maginnis (Los Angeles CA)
Aramis616 (Grand Rapids MI)
Audrey (Manalapan NJ)
Aysedeniz Gokcin (Los Angeles CA)
Baby Rose (Atlants GA)
B Free (Detroit MI)
Bisa Kdei (Accra GHANA)
Blushing (Austin TX)
Bridget Kelly (New York NY)
Casii Stephan and the Midnight Sun (Tulsa OK)
Clarence James (Austin TX)
Color Candy (Austin TX)
DeGreaser (Miami FL)
DJ Akuaa (Washington DC)
DJ A-Tron (Los Angeles CA)
DJ Squake (Austin TX)
DJ TradeMark (Austin TX)
DJ WillAYE (Dallas TX)
Dual Core (Austin TX)
Duhrdy (Austin TX)
Early Day Miners (New Orleans LA)
Eimaral Sol (Killeen TX)
Erika de Casier (Copenhagen DENMARK)
EyeQ (Brooklyn NY)
Faux Real (Paris FRANCE)
Fiddlehead (Boston MA)
Flower (New York NY)
The Flytraps (San Clemente CA)
Grand Champeen (Austin TX)
Gustaf (Brooklyn NY)
The Hamiltones (Charlotte NC)
Haus of Rawze (San Antonio TX)
Hayfitz (Brooklyn NY)
Heart Bones (Minneapolis MN)
Herizen (Eugene OR)
Hikes (Austin TX)
Höröyá (São Paulo BRAZIL)
Hot Garbage (Toronto CANADA)
Indigo Bunting (Austin TX)
Jane Machine (Joshua Tree CA)
JazzInspired (Austin TX)
Jehnny Beth (Paris FRANCE)
Jesediah (Syracuse NY)
Jessi Blue (Floyd’s Knobs IN)
JJ Wilde (Kitchener CANADA)
Joshua & The Holy Rollers (Los Angeles CA)
Juice (Boston MA)
JUNF (Mexico City MEXICO)
Junior Mesa (Bakersfield CA)
Kadesh Flow (Kansas City MO)
King Promise (Accra GHANA)
Korine (Philadelphia PA)
KPthaProfit & City (San Antonio TX)
Kwesi Arthur (Tema GHANA)
Ladi Earth (Lamarque TX)
LAUNDRY DAY (New York NY)
Laura Cantrell (New York NY)
Leone (Los Angeles CA)
Lesly Reynaga (Austin TX)
LUCY (Stoke UK-ENGLAND)
Lucylujah (Detroit MI)
mc chris (Los Angeles CA)
Migs718 (Staten Island NY)
Molly with Charles (Berkeley CA)
Ms Nina (Cordoba ARGENTINA)
MyKey (Rockville MD)
MYNA (Ann Arbor MI)
Ohm-I (Brooklyn NY)
Part Time (Los Angeles CA)
Peelander-Z (Austin TX)
Philthy Dronez Presents: La Brigada De La Cumbia (San Jose CA)
+/- {Plus/Minus} (New York NY)
Port Juvee (Calgary CANADA)
Portrayal of Guilt (Austin TX)
Qarabagh Ensemble (Baku AZERBAIJAN)
R2BEES (Accra GHANA)
RAM (Port-Au-Prince HAITI)
Raye Williams (Detroit MI)
Sebastian Gaskin (Winnipeg CANADA)
Self Esteem (Sheffield UK-ENGLAND)
Shirt Off Fe (New Orleans LA)
Slip (Los Angeles CA)
Sólveig Matthildur (Reykjavík ICELAND)
Son of Lee (Brooklyn NY)
SpaceWalker & Moon Magic (Sacramento CA)
Sudan Archives (Cincinnati OH)
Telefon Tel Aviv (Los Angeles CA)
Tino Drima (San Francisco CA)
Tone Royal (Austin TX)
To Whom It May (Galveston TX)
Trae Tha Truth (Houston TX)
T.R.A.C. (Brooklyn NY)
Ume (Austin TX)
Urban Heat Island Effect (Austin TX)
Very Rich (Austin TX)
VIAA (Los Angeles CA)
Vs Colour (Los Angeles CA)
Wax Charmer (Los Angeles CA)
Willy J Peso (Detroit MI)
Wordsworth (Brooklyn NY)
Wreck The System (Riverdale MD)
YGTUT (Chattanooga TN)
Zen Bamboo (Montreal CANADA)

