SXSW Adds Another Batch Of Artists - Noise11.com

SXSW 2022

SXSW Adds Another Batch Of Artists

by Paul Cashmere on February 14, 2022

More artists from around the world have been added to SXSW for the March music festival and conference in Austin, Texas.

Acts from Bulgaria, Columbia, England , Canada, Trinidad and Mexico join a mostly American edition of the 2022 Festival, with many countries, including Australia, still restricted in travel and delayed by new proticols.

This week’s new editions to SXSW are:

+/- (New York NY)
Alicai Harley (London UK-ENGLAND)
BALTHVS (Bogotá COLOMBIA)
Blood (Philadelphia PA)
Body of Light (Phoenix AZ)
Cliffdiver (Tulsa OK)
Damar Davis (Los Angeles CA)
Deanna Petcoff (Toronto CANADA)
DJ Mozes (Boston MA)
DOSSEY (Austin TX)
Electric Seed (Lafayette LA)
Ella Rosa (Reading UK-ENGLAND)
Flesh of Morning (Austin TX)
Gina Chavez (Austin TX)
GRLS (Mexico City MEXICO)
Guy Forsyth Blues Band (Austin TX)
Hermajestie The Hung (Austin TX)
Hollyy (Chicago IL)
Intre (San Antonio TX)
Jourdin Pauline (Georgetown GUYANA)
JT Donaldson (Austin TX)
Just John (Toronto CANADA)
KVN (Austin TX)
Los Texmaniacs (San Antonio TX)
Louisianna Purchase (Austin TX)
Louque (Lafayette LA)
M.C. (Tulsa OK)
Mamalarky (Atlanta GA)
Max Pope (London UK-ENGLAND)
Midlake (Denton TX)
Migs718 (Staten Island NY)
Mike Dimes (San Antonio TX)
Mike Melinoe (Detroit MI)
Miles Medina (Fremont CA)
Nailah Blackman (Cunupia TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO)
Nancy Sanchez (Toluca MEXICO)
Noah Vonne (West Hollywood CA)
Noodles (Austin TX)
Ras Kwame (London UK-ENGLAND)
Ruth Koleva (Sofia BULGARIA)
Sixteen Deluxe (Austin TX)
Spllit (Baton Rouge LA)
SRSQ (Dallas TX)
Straight Razor (Los Angeles CA)
Suarez !nspired Republic (Suarez Republic) (Tulsa OK)
Tenants (Portland OR)
The 27s (Los Angeles CA)
The 40 Acre Mule (Dallas TX)
The Bright Light Social Hour (Austin TX)
Tribe Mafia (Austin TX)
Waltzer (Chicago IL)
Will and The Wilderness (Austin TX)
Xeno & Oaklander (New York NY)
Zelma Stone (San Francisco CA)

SXSW | March 11-20, 2022 | sxsw.com

