SXSW Reveals Full List of Showcasing Artists - Noise11.com

SXSW has announced another crop of showcasing artists as it also rounds up the list of keynotes.

As the event will be all online this year all shows and keynotes will be streaming and repeated in 12 hour cycles to match global timezones.

Showcases take place Tuesday – Friday from 12:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. CT and on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. CT. Showcases vary from 30 minutes to over an hour in length with 4-6 artists performing, but of course, there are exceptions with presenters using the format they feel is the most compelling. Showcases must be viewed when they air — as if one is there. For passholders in the eastern hemisphere (or early risers in the western), the schedule repeats over the next 12 hour cycle.

Keynotes by Willie Nelson, Pete Buttigieg, Stacey Abrams with N.K. Jemisin, Charles Yu with Lisa Ling, Priya Parker with Anand Giridharadas and Featured Speakers including Queen Latifah, Chiquis, Mark Mothersbaugh, Wyclef Jean, Andrew Bird, Mary J. Blige, Carole King, Demi Lovato, Lenzo Yoon, Kenan Thompson, Chance the Rapper, Samantha Bee, Cherie Hu.

Notable music related film screenings and events include: Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free; The Sparks Brothers; Dream; Disintegration Loops; Soy Cubana; Without Getting Killed or Caught, and Alone Together with a Live Q&A with Charli XCX.

Showcasing artists with still more to come are:

404 Guild (Eastbourne UK-ENGLAND)

Aaron Lee Tasjan (Nashville TN)

Adwaith (Carmarthen UK-WALES)

Afro Cluster (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Afronaut Zu (London UK-ENGLAND)

Ailbhe Reddy (Dublin IRELAND)

AIRY (Nowon Gu SOUTH KOREA)

Akeem Ali (Jackson MS)

Alexander Biggs (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Alice Skye (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Alien Tango (Murcia SPAIN)

ALMA (Helsinki FINLAND)

Altin Gun (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)

American Dreamer (Austin TX)

Angel Garcia (Nuevo Leon MEXICO)

Anna B Savage (London UK-ENGLAND)

Antti Paalanen (Kokkola FINLAND)

Aoife Nessa Frances (Dublin IRELAND)

A Place To Bury Strangers (Brooklyn NY)

Ascenso Recio (Valle Hermoso MEXICO)

Astrid Sonne (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Awich (Okinawa JAPAN)

Babeheaven (London UK-ENGLAND)

Baby Kahlo (Baltimore MD)

Baby Queen (London UK-ENGLAND)

Baker Boy (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Beans (Geelong AUSTRALIA)

Beauty Sleep (Derry UK-N. IRELAND)

BELAKO (Bilbao SPAIN)

Benji Wild (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Best Move (Sacramento CA)

BettySoo (Austin TX)

BigBankBandz (Chicago IL)

Black Country, New Road (Cambridge UK-ENGLAND)

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears (Austin TX)

Blushing (Austin TX)

Bongeziwe Mabandla (Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA)

BOYO (Los Angeles CA)

Br3nya (London UK-ENGLAND)

Buffalo Hunt (Austin TX)

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Byrke Lou (Berlin GERMANY)

Caiine (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Camilla George (London UK-ENGLAND)

Campfire Social (Wrexham UK-WALES)

Camryn (Denver CO)

Candeleros (Madrid SPAIN)

Carson McHone (Austin TX)

CHAII (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

The Chairs (Taipei TAIWAN)

The Change (Santo Domingo DOMINICAN REPUBLIC)

The Chats (Sunshine Coast AUSTRALIA)

Chief Cleopatra (Austin TX)

Choses Sauvages (Montreal CANADA)

Christian Pagán (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Chubby and the Gang (London UK-ENGLAND)

Circo (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Como Las Movies (Austin TX)

Connie Constance (Watford UK.ENGLAND)

Couch Prints (New York NY)

Dallas Pyron (Atlanta GA)

D.A.N. (Tokyo JAPAN)

Daniel Casimir and Tess Hirst (London UK-ENGLAND)

Darkoo (London UK-ENGLAND)

Dash Flash (New York NY)

Dasom Baek (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Data Animal (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

Dayramir Gonzalez (Hacienda Heights CA)

Dead Pony (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Death by Denim (Perth AUSTRALIA)

The Deer (Austin TX)

Deezie Brown (Bastrop TX)

Demi Grace (New York NY)

DeVita (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Diamante Perez (Ulysses KY)

Didirri (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Dingo Bells (Porto Alegre BRAZIL)

DJ PAUL OF HTX (Houston TX)

DJ Wegun (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

DLD (Naucalpán De Juarez MEXICO)

Domino Saints (Puerto Rico PUERTO RICO)

Do Nothing (Nottingham UK-ENGLAND)

Doom Cannon (London UK-ENGLAND)

Drinking Boys and Girls Choir (Daegu SOUTH KOREA)

Drug Store Romeos (Fleet UK-ENGLAND)

Ego Ella May (London UK-ENGLAND)

Eimaral Sol (Killeen TX)

ELECTRIC CHERRY (Beijing CHINA)

El Shirota (Mexico City MEXICO)

Enjoyable Listens (Oxford UK-ENGLAND)

Enno Cheng (Taipei City TAIWAN)

Enola Gay (Belfast UK- N. IRELAND)

Enyel C (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Equilibrio (Houston TX)

The F16s (Chennai INDIA)

Fake Gentle (Chengdu CHINA)

Family Jools (Bristol UK-ENGLAND)

Finn Askew (Taunton, Somerset UK-ENGLAND)

Fire EX. (Kaohsiung TAIWAN)

Francisca Valenzuela (Santiago CHILE)

THE GOA EXPRESS (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Golden Dawn Arkestra (Austin TX)

Great Peacock (Nashville TN)

Greyhounds (Austin TX)

Grrrl Gang (Yogyakarta INDONESIA)

Hachiku (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

HAEPAARY 해파리 (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Haru Nemuri (Yokohama JAPAN)

Hauskey (Perth AUSTRALIA)

Hazy Sour Cherry (Tokyo JAPAN)

Heave Blood & Die (Bodø NORWAY)

HeLing (Leshan CHINA)

Holy Fuck (Toronto CANADA)

Holy Wave (El Paso TX)

Hook (Riverside CA)

Hylan Starr (Atlanta GA)

Iceage (Copenhagen DENMARK)

IDER (London UK-ENGLAND)

Indigo Sparke (Byron Bay AUSTRALIA)

I See Rivers (Bodø NORWAY)

Jacque (New York NY)

Jade Jackson & Aubrie Sellers (Los Angeles CA)

Jaguar Jonze (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

Jake Lloyd (Austin TX)

JAMBINAI (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Janine (Los Angeles CA)

JaRon Marshall (Austin TX)

JBABE (Chennai INDIA)

Jealous (Berlin GERMANY)

Jekyll (Blackpool UK-ENGLAND)

The Jellyman’s Daughter (Edinburgh UK-SCOTLAND)

Johnny Aries (Margate UK-ENGLAND)

Jon Dee Graham (Austin TX)

Jovem Dionisio (Curitiba BRAZIL)

J Soulja (Austin TX)

Just Mustard (Dundalk IRELAND)

Kalpee (Chaguanas TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO)

Kapil Seshasayee (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Katie Cole (Nashville TN)

Katy J Pearson (Bristol UK-ENGLAND)

Kayan (Mumbai INDIA)

Kee’ahn (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Kevin Galloway (Austin TX)

Khalia (Kingston JAMAICA)

Kinky (Monterrey MEXICO)

Kissie Lee (Atlanta GA)

Kosha Dillz (Brooklyn NY)

Kota Banks & Ninajirachi (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Lambert (Berlin GERMANY)

lau.ra (London UK-ENGLAND)

The Lazy Eyes (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Ley Line (Austin TX)

Lilla Vargen (Ballymena UK-ENGLAND)

LION BABE (New York NY)

Loco (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Lonr (Cape Cod MA)

Lord Friday the 13th (Austin TX)

Los Blenders (Mexico City MEXICO)

Loshh (London UK-ENGLAND)

Los Rivera Destino (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Luisa e os Alquimistas (Natal BRAZIL)

Luke Howard (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Mae Powell (San Francisco CA)

mafmadmaf (Canton CHINA)

Magdalena Bay (Los Angeles CA)

Mama Duke (Austin TX)

Margaux (Atlanta GA)

Mariana Bo (Culiacán MEXICO)

Matilda Mann (London UK-ENGLAND)

MEMES (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

The Merindas (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Merk (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

Mike Melinoe (Austin TX)

millennium parade (Tokyo JAPAN)

Mimi Bay (Gothenburg SWEDEN)

Miro Shot (London UK-ENGLAND)

Moreno ITF (Bronx NY)

Mortimer (Kingston JAMAICA)

Motenko (Austin TX)

MOZIAH (Asbury Park NJ)

The Mysterines (Liverpool UK-ENGLAND)

Nadia Reid (Dunedin NEW ZEALAND)

Nana Adjoa (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)

Nané (Austin TX)

Nani (Caracas VENEZUELA)

Nanpa Básico (Bogotá COLOMBIA)

Nathy Peluso (Barcelona SPAIN)

Nayana Iz (London UK-ENGLAND)

Neighbor Lady (Atlanta GA)

NekoJam (Taipei City TAIWAN)

NinoMan (Harlem NY)

No Joy (Montreal CANADA)

No Money Enterprise (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

Novi (Ashland OR)

Noya Rao (Leeds UK-ENGLAND)

Olivia Dean (London UK-ENGLAND)

Onipa (Sheffield UK-ENGLAND)

ONR (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Oter (Tromsø NORWAY)

Otoboke Beaver (Kyoto JAPAN)

OZAS (Tromsø NORWAY)

Paul Jacobs (Montreal CANADA)

Paupière (Montreal CANADA)

Penelope Isles (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Petite Amie (Mexico City MEXICO)

Phoebe Green (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Phony Ppl (Brooklyn NY)

Pillow Queens (Dublin IRELAND)

porij (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

PR Newman (Austin TX)

Purple Pilgrims (Coromandel NEW ZEALAND)

PVA (London UK-ENGLAND)

Quanna (Savannah GA)

The Queendom (Atlanta GA)

Rachael Lavelle (Dublin IRELAND)

Randy Randall (Los Angeles CA)

Ray Prim (Austin TX)

Remi Burgz (London UK-ENGLAND)

Renni Rucci (Columbia SC)

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band (Nashville IN)

Richard Spaven (London UK-ENGLAND)

Rob Markman (Brooklyn NY)

Rosehip Teahouse (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Rounak Maiti (Mumbai INDIA)

Ruido Rosa (Mexico City MEXICO)

Ryan McMullan (Belfast UK-N. IRELAND)

Samantha Sanchez (Miami FL)

Sasha and the Valentines (Austin TX)

Say Sue Me (Busan SOUTH KOREA)

The School (Cardiff UK-WALES)

School of X (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Scrounge (London UK-ENGLAND)

Sebastian Plano (Rosario ARGENTINA)

Shannen James (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Sinead O’Brien (Limerick IRELAND)

Sir Woman (Austin TX)

Sofía Valdés (Panama City PANAMA)

sogumm (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Sophie Hutchings (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Sorry (London UK-ENGLAND)

Souly Had (Albany NY)

Sparoh (Atlanta GA)

Squid (Bristol UK-ENGLAND)

Steven Bamidele (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Sycco (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

Sydney Wright (Austin TX)

Tayo Sound (Reading UK-ENGLAND)

Tebi Rex (Maynooth IRELAND)

The Teeta (Austin TX)

TEKE :: TEKE (Montreal CANADA)

TENGGER (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Tessellated (Kingston JAMAICA)

Theon Cross (London UK-ENGLAND)

Tokyo Jetz (Jacksonville FL)

Tomi Agape (London UK-ENGLAND)

Travis Birds (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Tuyo (Curitiba BRAZIL)

TV Priest (London UK-ENGLAND)

Valdez Garza (San Antonio TX)

Van Mary (Austin TX)

Vaundy (Tokyo JAPAN)

Vaya Futuro (Mexico City MEXICO)

Vero (Stockholm SWEDEN)

Villano Antillano (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Virginia Wing (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Vocal Vidas (Santiago CUBA)

Walt Disco (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

The Wandering Hearts (London UK-ENGLAND)

Wavy The Creator (Lagos NIGERIA)

Weird Milk (Buckingham UK-ENGLAND)

William Harries Graham (Austin TX)

Woo (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Ximena Sariñana (Mexico City MEXICO)

Y2K92 (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Yard Act (Leeds UK-ENGLAND)

Ydegirl (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Yendry (Miami FL)

Yoshi Vintage (Flint MI)

Yotto (Helsinki FINLAND)

Yung Baby Tate (Atlanta GA)

