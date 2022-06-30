 SXSW To Hold First International Event In Sydney - Noise11.com
SXSW Sydney

SXSW To Hold First International Event In Sydney

by Paul Cashmere on June 30, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

South By Southwest (SXSW), the technology, film and music conference held annually in Austin, Texas, will hold its first international event in Sydney, Australia in October.

SXSW, in association with TEG and the New South Wales government, will put on a seven-day event in Sydney between 15 and 22 October, 2023.

“We couldn’t be more excited and honored to work with TEG and the New South Wales Government via Destination NSW on an event that brings to Australia the professional opportunities and unexpected discoveries that make SXSW unique,” said Roland Swenson, CEO & Co-founder of SXSW. “The purpose of SXSW is to help creative people achieve their goals, and Sydney is the ideal city to serve as a home for the cross-collaboration that exists within the many industries we bring together.”

“SXSW is an event without equal internationally that has launched the careers of so many creative professionals,” said Geoff Jones, Group CEO TEG, Event Producer for SXSW Sydney. “Through showcasing the creator industries of the Asia Pacific to the world, SXSW Sydney will establish a new SXSW touchpoint, enabling the international and cross-sector connections that deliver the most innovative products and content. I would like to welcome Colin Daniels as the Managing Director of SXSW Sydney and thank the NSW Government, Destination NSW, and the team at SXSW for their foresight and support.”

In welcoming SXSW to Sydney, ARIA CEO, Annabelle Herd, said: “This is incredibly exciting news, as perhaps the largest-scale event since the Sydney 2000 Olympics, SXSW presents a real opportunity for Australia to lead the global discussion in future trends, innovation and the value of the creative economy. The intertwined role of music in all of these pursuits is constantly evolving, and I cannot imagine a better forum to explore the truly significant cultural and economic impact music will have over the coming decades.

“This is a genuine game-changer for Sydney’s cultural outlook, but it is also an exceptional moment for the Asia Pacific region, which has long deserved a conference of this scale to acknowledge its increasingly undeniable impact on global trends and innovation. All of that aside, it’s also going to be very, very fun.”

More info can be found at sxswsydney.com

