 Sydney Set For Rock N Roll & Alternative Festival March 20 - Noise11.com
Sydney Rock N Roll and Alternative Festival

Sydney Set For Rock N Roll & Alternative Festival March 20

by Paul Cashmere on March 8, 2022

in News

Sydney has a special event set for March 20. The Rock N Roll & Alternative Festival will feature 20 acts including ska legends The Porkers.

The Rock N Roll & Alternative Festival will feature four stages and selected stalls from the Sydney Rock ‘n’ Roll & Alternative Market and a Rock ‘n’ Roll Exhibition.

One of the highlights will be The Rocksteady Ratpack, a consortium of members from The Allniters, Club Ska, The Porkers, Backy Skank, Steppin Razor and The OzSkas.

The line-up also features Men Into Space, Pat Capocci, Miss Pia & The Dovetails, The Hellcat III, Ginger Foxx with MC Jay Katz and DJs Rod Almighty and Wally Wally.

See more at
www.rocknrollmarket.com.au/sydney-rock-n-roll-alternative-festival

Tickets On Sale Now via
The Factory Theatre
www.factorytheatre.com.au
and
www.rocknrollmarket.com.au

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , ,

Related Posts

Regurgitator
Phil Jamieson, The Fauves, Regurgitator To Pay Flood Benefit For Lismore

There will be a flood benefit for the people of Lismore this Friday night at The Brightside in Brisbane featuring The Fauves, Phil Jamieson, Regurgitator and others. 100% of proceeds will go to the flood victims of Lismore.

26 mins ago
Fox Fagan
Fox Fagan Is Back In Australia For Some Melbourne Shows

Portsmouth, UK singer songwriter Fox Fagan has shows books around Melbourne this month.

36 mins ago
Barry Palmer and Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11
Red Hot Summer Kicks Back In This Weekend With Two Sold Out Shows For South Australia

Duane McDonald will take Red Hot Summer to South Australia this weekend after being forced to postpone last weekend in Kiama due to the New South Wales weather.

1 hour ago
Air Supply perform at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 8 June 2016.
Air Supply To Tour Australia For David Roy Williams In November and December

Air Supply will return to Australia for shows in November and December.

2 hours ago
Daniel Johns FutureNever
Daniel Johns Delays Album To Include Van Dyke Parks Song

The Daniel Johns ‘FutureNever’ album has been delayed for three weeks so Daniel has time to finish a collaboration with Van Dyke Parks called ‘Emergency Calls Only’.

3 hours ago
Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil Tour Paused As Rob Hirst Tests Positive To Covid-19

Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst has tested positive to Covid-19 bring the Midnight Oil ‘Resist’ tour to a pause.

5 hours ago
Painters and Dockers photo by Ros O'Gorman
Painters and Dockers ‘Bucket’ and ‘Kill, Kill, Kill’ Set To Resurrect

The long-gone Painters & Dockers released ‘Kill, Kill, Kill’ and ‘Bucket’ are scheduled for reissues … and on vinyl too.

1 day ago