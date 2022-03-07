Sydney Set For Rock N Roll & Alternative Festival March 20 - Noise11.com

Sydney has a special event set for March 20. The Rock N Roll & Alternative Festival will feature 20 acts including ska legends The Porkers.

The Rock N Roll & Alternative Festival will feature four stages and selected stalls from the Sydney Rock ‘n’ Roll & Alternative Market and a Rock ‘n’ Roll Exhibition.

One of the highlights will be The Rocksteady Ratpack, a consortium of members from The Allniters, Club Ska, The Porkers, Backy Skank, Steppin Razor and The OzSkas.

The line-up also features Men Into Space, Pat Capocci, Miss Pia & The Dovetails, The Hellcat III, Ginger Foxx with MC Jay Katz and DJs Rod Almighty and Wally Wally.

www.rocknrollmarket.com.au/sydney-rock-n-roll-alternative-festival

The Factory Theatre

www.factorytheatre.com.au

www.rocknrollmarket.com.au

