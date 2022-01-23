 Sydney’s Twilight At Taronga Series Cancelled Due To Omicron Outbreak - Noise11.com
A Day In The Gardens in the Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Friday 10 March 2017. Ross Wilson, Daryl Braithwaite and John Farnham each performed a set for the first A Day In The Gardens held over the March 2017 Moomba long weekend in Melbourne.

Daryl Braithwaite. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sydney’s Twilight At Taronga Series Cancelled Due To Omicron Outbreak

by Paul Cashmere on January 23, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Sydney’s Twilight At Taronga live music events have been cancelled due to the current Omicron outbreak.

While there was no government order forcing the decision, the organisers of the annual event at Sydney’s Taronga Park Zoo have cancelled the shows due to the sold event would make close content with patrons inveitable.

Twilight At Taronga issued the following statement:

It’s with a heavy heart that Taronga announces the cancellation of the 2022 Twilight at Taronga Concert Series.

TICKET HOLDERS WILL BE AUTOMATICALLY REFUNDED

This decision was not made lightly and takes into account both the safety of our concert guests, staff, artists, crew and broader community, as well as our ability to deliver an experience that meets the expectations of our guests who have purchased tickets.

We are extremely proud of the Twilight at Taronga experience which is renowned for its unique and energetic space. Regrettably, with the current public health measures in place and largely sold out shows that would see guests in close proximity and unable to socially distance, our event space does not comply with the current requirements for a COVID-safe event.

Taronga is a passionate and long-term supporter of the live music industry, with 2022 set to be Twilight at Taronga’s 26th year. As devastating as this is, the health and wellbeing of the whole community remains paramount.

We would like to thank all of the Twilight, and Taronga community, for their support and look forward to coming back with another unforgettable series when the circumstances allow.

Taronga is a not-for-profit organisation with a vision to secure a shared future for wildlife and people. Events like Twilight at Taronga not only provide revenue to support Taronga’s vital conservation work in Australia and around the world, but also connect guests with wildlife and the pressing challenges they face such as this year’s support of Taronga’s Litter Free Oceans campaign.

Although the series will not be going ahead this year, you can make a donation here. Any donation made today will allow Taronga to continue to support initiatives such as Litter Free Oceans, as well as continue to breed threatened species, carry on vital scientific research and deliver conservation programs here in Australia and across the globe.

Taronga Zoo remains open for day guests to visit, and to connect with and learn more about wildlife.

If you have purchased a stay at Taronga’s Wildlife Retreat as an add on to your Twilight ticket, you will be contacted by someone from the Retreat team

The 2022 line-up featured:

Friday 28 January – Josh Pyke
Saturday 29 January – Winston Surfshirt
Thursday 3 February – Vika & Linda
Friday 4 February – James Morrison Big Band
 Saturday 5 February – Bjorn Again
Thursday 10 February – Washington & Odette
Friday 11 February – The Church
Saturday 12 February – Comedy Gala
Friday 18 February – San Cisco
Saturday 19 February – Daryl Braithwaite

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

One Electric Day at Werribee Mansion on Sunday 27 November 2016 with Russell Morris, Icehouse, James Reyne, Jimmy Barnes.
Jimmy Barnes Goes Red Hot And Electric For 2022

When Covid sidelined the Jimmy Barnes’ Flesh and Blood’ tour before the ‘Flesh and Blood’ album was released, Jimmy missed the opportunity to give the songs their full force with a live band.

2 hours ago
Leonard Cohen
David Roy Williams To Present Songs For Suzanne The Music and Poetry and Leonard Cohen

Melbourne promoter David Roy Williams has gathered some of the cities finest performers for the special event ‘Songs For Suzanna The Music and Poetry of Leonard Cohen’ to be presented at the Palais Theatre in June.

5 days ago
Frank Zappa, music news, noise11.com
Adelaide’s Spin Off Festival Quotes Frank Zappa

Adelaide’s Spin Off have led their 2022 announcement with the wise words of Frank Zappa. "Without music to decorate it, time is just a bunch of boring production deadlines or dates by which bills must be paid."

6 days ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer
Red Hot Summer To Head To New South Wales After Two Success Melbourne Events

Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer tour is heading to the Hunter Valley and Central Coast in New South Wales this weekend after two successful days outside Melbourne tested new Covid regulations.

January 17, 2022
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Red Hot Summer With Jimmy Barnes and Hoodoo Gurus All Set For Mornington

Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer Festival will fire up this weekend with the artists stoked to be back performing.

January 14, 2022
Peking Duk DJ Duk
Introducing Thrillsong Because Hey … F*ck You Hillsong

Peking Duk are just one of the acts introducing new Australian supergroup Thrillsong because hey, if Hillsong can perform to their cult then why should they?

January 14, 2022
The Avalanches
KanYE West (Ye), Harry Styles, Billie Eilish To Headline Coachella FULL LINEUP

KanYE West, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish will headline the three days of Coachella 2022.

January 13, 2022