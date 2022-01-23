Sydney’s Twilight At Taronga Series Cancelled Due To Omicron Outbreak - Noise11.com

Sydney’s Twilight At Taronga live music events have been cancelled due to the current Omicron outbreak.

While there was no government order forcing the decision, the organisers of the annual event at Sydney’s Taronga Park Zoo have cancelled the shows due to the sold event would make close content with patrons inveitable.

Twilight At Taronga issued the following statement:

It’s with a heavy heart that Taronga announces the cancellation of the 2022 Twilight at Taronga Concert Series.

TICKET HOLDERS WILL BE AUTOMATICALLY REFUNDED

This decision was not made lightly and takes into account both the safety of our concert guests, staff, artists, crew and broader community, as well as our ability to deliver an experience that meets the expectations of our guests who have purchased tickets.

We are extremely proud of the Twilight at Taronga experience which is renowned for its unique and energetic space. Regrettably, with the current public health measures in place and largely sold out shows that would see guests in close proximity and unable to socially distance, our event space does not comply with the current requirements for a COVID-safe event.

Taronga is a passionate and long-term supporter of the live music industry, with 2022 set to be Twilight at Taronga’s 26th year. As devastating as this is, the health and wellbeing of the whole community remains paramount.

We would like to thank all of the Twilight, and Taronga community, for their support and look forward to coming back with another unforgettable series when the circumstances allow.

Taronga is a not-for-profit organisation with a vision to secure a shared future for wildlife and people. Events like Twilight at Taronga not only provide revenue to support Taronga’s vital conservation work in Australia and around the world, but also connect guests with wildlife and the pressing challenges they face such as this year’s support of Taronga’s Litter Free Oceans campaign.

Although the series will not be going ahead this year, you can make a donation here. Any donation made today will allow Taronga to continue to support initiatives such as Litter Free Oceans, as well as continue to breed threatened species, carry on vital scientific research and deliver conservation programs here in Australia and across the globe.

Taronga Zoo remains open for day guests to visit, and to connect with and learn more about wildlife.

If you have purchased a stay at Taronga’s Wildlife Retreat as an add on to your Twilight ticket, you will be contacted by someone from the Retreat team