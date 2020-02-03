 Sydney’s Two Red Hot Summer Shows This Weekend Have Sold Out - Noise11.com
Mark Seymour and Jack Howard of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11

Sydney’s Two Red Hot Summer Shows This Weekend Have Sold Out

by Paul Cashmere on February 3, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

The two Red Hot Summer shows at Cockatoo Island in Sydney this weekend have sold out.

The first 14 Red Hot Summer show have been sell-outs. If you want a Red Hot Summer ticket, there are some left for Toowoomba 23 Feb and Wodonga 21 March.

The Sydney shows feature the return of Hunters & Collectors as well as James Reyne, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

Hunters & Collectors’ setlist has been built predominately around their 80s catalogue although they drop into the 90s for four songs ‘True Tears of Joy’, ‘Where Do You Go’, ‘Back In The Hole’ and the classic ‘Holy Grail’.

Red Hot Summer 2020 dates

Saturday 8th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 9th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 15th February 2020
Roche Estate, HUNTER VALLEY NSW – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 16th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Bella Vista Farm, BAULKHAM HILLS NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 22nd February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 23rd February 2020
Queens Park – Frogs Hollow, TOOWOOMBA QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 29th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 1st March 2020
Harrigans Drift Inn, JACOBS WELL QLD – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 7th March 2020
Mackay Park, BATEMANS BAY NSW – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Batemans Bay Visitors Centre 1800 802 528

Saturday 14th March 2020 – SOLD OUT
Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Kiama Visitor Information Centre 1300 654 262

Saturday 21st March 2020
Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 28th March 2020
North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 29th March 2020 – SOLD OUT
Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 4th April 2020
Lazy River Estate, DUBBO NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Dubbo Visitor Information Centre 02 6801 4450

Saturday 11th April 2020
Darwin Amphitheatre, DARWIN NT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 18th April 2020
Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 26th April 2020 – RESCHEDULED SHOW from 19 January
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 26th April 2020
Noosa & District Sports Complex, TEWANTIN QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au

