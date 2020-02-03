Sydney’s Two Red Hot Summer Shows This Weekend Have Sold Out

The two Red Hot Summer shows at Cockatoo Island in Sydney this weekend have sold out.
The first 14 Red Hot Summer show have been sell-outs. If you want a Red Hot Summer ticket, there are some left for Toowoomba 23 Feb and Wodonga 21 March.
The Sydney shows feature the return of Hunters & Collectors as well as James Reyne, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.
Hunters & Collectors’ setlist has been built predominately around their 80s catalogue although they drop into the 90s for four songs ‘True Tears of Joy’, ‘Where Do You Go’, ‘Back In The Hole’ and the classic ‘Holy Grail’.
