System of a Down Raise $600,000 For Armenia Fund - Noise11.com

System of a Down Raise $600,000 For Armenia Fund

by Paul Cashmere on November 12, 2020

System of a Down have sent a message to fans after raises $600,000 for Artsakh via the Armenia Fund.

The Armenia Fund was established in 1994. Armenia Fund attempts to rebuild Armenia’s economy and assist in the well-being of life in the region.

In a statement System of a Down said, “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your incredible support of our campaign for the people of Artsakh, and for helping us raise over $600k in donations to provide for those in dire need via the Armenia Fund. Because of you, we will be able to help displaced civilians, young and old, who are affected by the hideous war crimes inflicted upon Artsakh by Azerbaijan and Turkey. Please take a few minutes to watch our full interview to get a more intimate look and understanding into why we came together to release “Protect The Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz.” To the four of us, it’s extremely important to share these truths with you. It is for our ancestors, our culture, and our nation. Help us spread the message. 

