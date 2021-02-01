T.I.'s Wife Accuses Woman Is Harassing Her Family - Noise11.com

T.I.’s wife Tiny Harris has come to her husband’s defence amid allegations he held a gun to a family friend’s head.

Sabrina Peterson took to Instagram on Tuesday to make the shocking claim, writing: “The sad part about being a woman & BEING A BLACK WOMAN IS THIS! The public PRAISES OUR PREDATORS! @troubleman31 you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU! But for years you have painted me as the VILLAIN!”

However, Tiny refused to accept the allegation, and jumped to her spouse’s defence in a comment published on The Shade Room, in which she claimed that Peterson had long been harassing her family.

“Hold up… Now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What wit you today Pooh? I’m confused. Stop Harassing My Family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady). Please get help but LEAVE US ALONE.”

While Peterson has yet to respond directly to Tiny’s comment, she did post on her Instagram page on Thursday night, as she told her followers she had “learned something this week”.

“You never heal from the things you don’t reveal,” she wrote. “Speaking to your pain, past experiences & getting them out allow you room to process them & cultivate some level of a healing plan.

“Also note your silence is THEIR POWER! They will do anything to discredit you and attempt to make you not feel or reveal your truth.”

