Taj Farrant ‘Just Can’t Sleep’ Gets A Release Date

11-year old guitar prodigy Taj Farrant will release his single ‘Just Can’t Sleep’ on September 21.

Taj has been in the studio working on his first record under the guidance of manager Scott Dorsey and his father Brandin.

Taj told Noise11.com, “The new song I’m making is called ‘Can’t Sleep’. I wouldn’t say it rocky. It is blues and it gets sent off to Mars”.

Taj co-wrote ‘Just Can’t Sleep’ with his friend Jake in early July. “It is the first song I have ever recorded that gets mixed and mastered,” Taj says.

Taj is also the subject of a television series currently in production. “The first episode has been filmed and getting sent off. There are a lot more episodes coming. There is a camera on my all the time. There are cameras everywhere I go”.

