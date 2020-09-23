Taj Farrant Premieres ‘Just Can’t Sleep’ Video

11-year old guitar prodigy Taj Farrant has released his debut song ‘Just Can’t Sleep’.

Taj wrote the song with his buddy Jacob Hunt. The video was shot around Mudgee in New South Wales.

Just two days after release ‘Just Can’t Sleep’ is showing up on iTunes charts in Australia, Denmark, Norway, United States, Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa.

“I’m happy that I made it onto the charts with my very first single I’m getting ready to work with some pretty cool writers and producers- can’t wait to see where that goes” said Taj.

“I am thrilled for Taj and his family When you consider the thousands of songs that are updated daily to iTunes – it’s quite an accomplishment,” says manager Scott Dorsey.

Video credits:

Director: Brandin Farrant

Producers: Brandin & Cassandra Farrant

DoP: Melanie MacLeod

Editors: Brandin & Taj Farrant, Melanie MacLeod, Joshua Barnett

Videographer: Joshua Barnett (Facebook.com/justcreatemedia Instagram.com/justcreateau) Production Co.: T & J Entertainers Pty Ltd

Taj Farrant talks To Noise11.com:

Taj has appeared of The Ellen DeGeneres Show after gaining social media momentum with his YouTube videos. His version of Chris Stapleton’s ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ has generated around seven million views.

