Talking Heads Stop Making Sense Added To National Film Registry - Noise11.com

Talking Heads live concert film ‘Stop Making Sense’ has been added to the National Film Registry in the USA.

The classic rock concert movie, directed by Jonathan Demme, joins other additions for 2021 including Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi, Wall-E, Selena, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Nightmare on Elm Street.

‘Stop Making Sense’ was captured from four nights in 1983 at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood. It ranks as one of the great concert movies. Among the 18 songs included are “Take Me to the River,” “Once in a Lifetime,” and “Burning Down the House.” One of the other songs performed is Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth’s side-project hit ‘Genius of Love’.

Check out the National Film Registry entries of 2021 here.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



