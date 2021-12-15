 Talking Heads Stop Making Sense Added To National Film Registry - Noise11.com
Talking Heads Stop Making Sense

Talking Heads Stop Making Sense Added To National Film Registry

by Paul Cashmere on December 15, 2021

in News

Talking Heads live concert film ‘Stop Making Sense’ has been added to the National Film Registry in the USA.

The classic rock concert movie, directed by Jonathan Demme, joins other additions for 2021 including Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi, Wall-E, Selena, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Nightmare on Elm Street.

‘Stop Making Sense’ was captured from four nights in 1983 at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood. It ranks as one of the great concert movies. Among the 18 songs included are “Take Me to the River,” “Once in a Lifetime,” and “Burning Down the House.” One of the other songs performed is Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth’s side-project hit ‘Genius of Love’.

Check out the National Film Registry entries of 2021 here.

