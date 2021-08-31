Tame Impala Insist Fans Be Vaccinated For US Shows - Noise11.com

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has announced that his upcoming Tame Impala US shows will only be for the vaccinated.

Tame Impala’s American dates start in Tennessee this weekend 4 September.

Parker said,

Hey there, I can’t tell you how excited I am to start playing shows next month in the US. It’s gonna be amazing. There is of course the issue of everyone’s safety, which is more important to me than anything. For that reason we will only be allowing into our shows people who can prove either they are vaccinated or have tested negative for covid in the last 48 hours. I have talked about this with my cohorts extensively and whilst the last thing I want to do is divide people based on what they believe and don’t believe, now is not the time to be putting everyone at risk for the sake of being nice.

My beliefs on this matter align closely with the word of science, which is that the vaccine undeniably helps prevent serious illness and death from covid 19. If this isn’t your view I urge you to re-evaluate.

I understand people have many different reasons for not choosing to vaccinate, and I feel for those who can’t because of medical reasons. Hopefully there’ll be a time in the future when it’s safe for you to come see us.

There’s still time to get fully vaxxed before most of the shows (and a single J&J jab before all of them). So get a move on if you’ve just been putting it off.

Some venues (and states) have their own rules already in place so you should definitely check their websites for info too.

That’s all for now.

Stay safe out there.

Kevin