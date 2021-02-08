 Tame Impala To Play Second Sound System Show - Noise11.com
Tame Impala To Play Second Sound System Show

by Paul Cashmere on February 8, 2021

in News

Tame Impala Sounds System have a second show scheduled in Perth in Match.

Tame Impala Sound System is the first live event of the electronic shows seen previously via streaming.

A second show has been announced for March 6 in Perth, the day after the first show.

Tame Impala are also heading towards the 10th anniversary edition of their debut album ‘InnerSpeak’. The album was released on 21 May 2010. The anniversary edition will be available from 26 March 2021.

And they have rescheduled tour dates too:

TAME IMPALA | 2021 TOUR DATES
Sunday 5 December – Spark Arena, Auckland NZ
Tuesday 7 December – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW
Thursday 9 December – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD
Sunday 12 December – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC
Monday 13 December – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC
Wednesday 15 December – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA
Saturday 18 December – RAC Arena, Perth WA

