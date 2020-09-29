Tame Impala Tour Postponed For One Year

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Laneway Presents, Chugg Entertainment & Frontier Touring wish to advise that Tame Impala has had to postpone their rescheduled Australian and New Zealand dates from December 2020 to December 2021.

The shows, originally planned to be held in April of this year and rescheduled to December, remain unable to go ahead due to the constantly changing nature of the pandemic, and associated Government directives in Australia and New Zealand.

Tame Impala’s postponed tour will begin at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Sunday 5 December 2021 and continue through Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide, wrapping up with an anticipated homecoming show in the band’s native Perth on Saturday 18 December 2021.

Ticketholders are advised to hold onto their tickets; tickets already purchased for the April & December 2020 shows will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled dates.

All remaining tickets are on-sale now for the new dates in December 2021.

Patrons who are unable to attend the rescheduled shows will be entitled to a full refund from their authorised point of purchase.

Laneway Presents, Chugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring apologise to any ticketholders who are inconvenienced by these rescheduled dates and thank fans for their support and understanding during these unprecedented circumstances.

